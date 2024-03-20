Kevin and Jessica Pietersen see Kate Middleton ‘most days’ as he shuts down rumours and explains their friendship

Rumours surrounding Kate Middleton and her health have been rubbished by an unlikely source – cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin and his Liberty X star wife Jessica are apparently firm friends with Prince William and wife Kate.

And, according to the Express, the Princess of Wales “has found an unlikely recovery companion” in the 43-year-old Popstars runner-up.

The claim comes just days after Kevin told reporters he sees Kate and Prince William “most days”. He has also blasted social media speculation concerning William and Kate following the release of a video of Kate at a farm shop.

Liberty X’s Jessica Pietersen and husband Kevin have kids the same age as William and Kate (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kevin Pietersen urges ‘leave Kate Middleton alone’ amid rumours

“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd,” former England captain Kevin tweeted.

“We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing [blank] on this platform that are out and out lies.

“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone.”

Despite Kevin’s post, speculation has continued to swirl about Kate. But how has she come to be matey with Kevin’s wife Jessica?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Inside Kate and Jessica’s friendship

The Express suggests Jessica and Kate became pals after their kids were friendly at school.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attend Lambrook school in Berkshire.

“Charlotte is friends with Jessica’s daughter Rosie. They are very similar in age,” an unnamed source claimed to the tabloid.

They often make trips to see William and Kate at Adelaide Cottage.

“Through this connection, the couples have become close, and they [Kevin and Jessica] often make trips to see William and Kate at Adelaide Cottage.”

Jessica Pietersen poses with her Liberty X bandmates Michelle Heaton, left, and Kelli Young, right (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, Jessica and Kevin are said to “often” host the Waleses’ at their Surrey home near Windsor.

The source went on: “William and Kate have been over to Kevin and Jessica’s house many times and vice versa. The children play, and the adults have their time together. They have built up a firm friendship.”

Furthermore, the site adds how Preston-born Jessica “has come a long way”. The source continues: “She always had big ideas and knew she was going to be famous, but she’s managed to climb her way to the very top this time.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Scandals Princess Kate has faced since marrying into the royal family – from topless pics and Meghan ‘fallout’ to edited photo

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.