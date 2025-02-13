Wynne Evans ‘moves back in with ex-girlfriend’ amid inappropriate behaviour ‘hell’: ‘They have reconnected’

In Wynne Evans news, the Strictly star has reportedly moved back in with his ex-girlfriend. Their reconciliation comes just weeks after he was axed from the hit show’s tour.

Welsh opera singer Wynne, 53, reportedly split from his girlfriend recently.

Wynne and Liz reportedly split (Credit: Instagram)

Wynne Evans and girlfriend Liz ‘split’

Last month, it was reported that Wynne and his girlfriend Liz had split.

An insider revealed that despite supporting the star on Strictly, Liz had called time on their relationship.

“Although she loyally stood by him in public, Liz was humiliated by what happened when he was on Strictly. She always knew he was a bit old school, and actually liked the fact he seemed rough round the edges. She just assumed it was all part of his charm,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“It was very difficult for Liz, but she continued to back him throughout the rest of the contest, often being seen in the audience enthusiastically applauding him right up to him being knocked out in Blackpool week in November,” they then continued.

“It’s not clear exactly when they split, but friends say that when his latest lewd gaffe was revealed at the Strictly Live Tour launch she was relieved they were no longer together,” they then added.

Wynne and Liz have reportedly reconciled (Credit: BBC)

Wynne and Liz back together?

Now, it’s been reported that Wynne and Liz have reconciled, and the Welsh singer has moved back in with her.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Wynne’s departure from the tour and his radio show was a really tough time and it put his relationship with Liz under strain.

She is back in his house in Wales and they are very much a couple.

“They have now reconnected and Liz is completely supporting Wynne. She is back in his house in Wales and they are very much a couple,” they then continued.

“These past few weeks have been hell for Wynne but to have Liz by his side has made all the difference.”

ED! has contacted Wynne’s reps for comment.

Wynne is being advised by lawyers (Credit: ITV)

Wynne Evans news – star ‘hires lawyers’ after Strictly Tour axe

In the wake of the Strictly tour axe, it’s been reported that Wynne is in a “bad way” and is hiring lawyers.

According to the Sun, the star is “being advised over the potential to sue for breach of contract and loss of earnings” following his Strictly tour axe.

“He’s been in a bad way all week and his brother and partner have looked after him,” the source then continued.

“He’s appointed an expensive law firm to take advice on potentially losing his job.”

