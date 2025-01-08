Strictly 2024 star Wynne Evans has shared the tragic news that his eldest brother Huw has died.

As of this writing, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Strictly star Wynne Evans pays tribute to older brother

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (January 8), Wynne, 52, uploaded a series of images of himself with his older brother from throughout the years. Within his caption, the Welsh opera singer revealed his brother was his “hero”.

“I’m so sad to say that my gorgeous eldest brother has passed away. My big brother was my hero and my inspiration,” he wrote.

“Huw my darling I will miss you so much and am so glad I got to have you with me all my life.”

Wynne’s other brother, Mark, can also be seen in a couple of the images. He and Wynne, who competed on Strictly last year alongside Katya Jones, previously hosted a show called Sibling Rivalry.

According to the Daily Mail, Huw was a barrister and was the eldest of three brothers.

Wynne’s Strictly family send him ‘so much love’

Following the sad news, the comments section was flooded with people sending their condolences, including the cast of Strictly.

“So sorry Wynne,” pro dancer Michelle Tsiakkas wrote.

“I’m so sorry to read this news. Sending you and your family lots of love,” fellow contestant Dr Punam Krishan shared.

“Sending you so much love Wynne,” Amy Dowden remarked.

Professional dancers Carlos Gu and Kai Widdrington also shared a variation of heart emojis.

“Sending you lots of love,” former EastEnders actor Danielle Harold added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all . So sad,” MasterChef John Torode also said.

