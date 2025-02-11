Inside the aftermath of Whitney Houston’s death – daughter’s chillingly similar passing and hotel room she died in that’s never been used again

It’s been 13 years since Whitney Houston tragically died aged just 48.

The singing sensation passed away on February 11, 2012, after she accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub. However, toxicology results revealed a cocktail of drugs were in her system when her body was found.

And when her only daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died just three years later, there couldn’t have been a more heartbreaking turn of events.

Singer Whitney Houston accidentally drowned (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Death of Whitney Houston – singer died in Beverly Hills hotel room

Music superstar Whitney died on February 11, 2012, after drowning in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

According to the final autopsy report, detectives found white powdery substances and a spoon containing a “white crystal-like” residue in the hotel room.

And her cause of death was eventually “established as drowning due to atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use”.

Following her death, the $500-a-night room that Whitney passed away in was taken off rotation. The number, reportedly 434, was also removed from the door.

A statement issued by the Hilton read: “The anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death is a sad reminder to us all that we have lost an iconic and well-loved entertainer. Out of respect to the family and fans of Whitney, the guest room where she stayed was immediately taken out of inventory and all contents were removed.

“Hotel management is considering options to repurpose the space but has made no final decisions at this time.”

Whitney’s daughter died a few years later (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi’s tragic death

Whitney welcomed her only child, Bobbi Kristina Brown with husband Bobby Brown on March 4, 1993. When Whitney passed away in 2012, aspiring singer Bobbi was just 18.

Sadly, on January 31, 2015, three years after Whitney’s death, Bobby was found unresponsive in a bathtub – an eerie parallel to the way her mum died. She was found by her partner Gordon and a friend at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

According to a police spokesperson at the time, Bobbi was taken to the hospital. There, doctors found that her brain function was “significantly diminished” so she was placed in an induced coma.

Bobbi was just 22 when she died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What was Bobbi’s cause of death?

Unfortunately, Bobbi died on July 26, 2015. She was 22.

Autopsy results found Bobbi had “marijuana, alcohol (ethanol), benzoylecgonine (a cocaine metabolite), benzodiazepines (medications used for sedation or to treat anxiety), and morphine” in her body.

An “underlying cause” such as “immersion associated with drug intoxication” is listed as her cause of death. While a final autopsy report determined she died of lobar pneumonia.

Tribute on anniversary of her death

Earlier today, on the anniversary of her death, a tribute was posted on the singer’s official Instagram account.

It showed her smiling as a little girl, her hair in plaited pigstails.

The caption contained her dates of birth and death.

“She should still be here,” said one follower. Another added: “Loving, missing and remembering you, but this date hurts the most. I will always love you, Whitney. May you continue to rest with Bobbi Kris, Mom, Dad and the rest of your beloved family in the presence of our God and His Son, Jesus, who continues to give you love, comfort and strength.”

