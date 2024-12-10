Beyoncé fans have been reacting to a picture of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter standing in front of a poster for the 2024 film Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she makes her feature film debut – specifically calling attention to her age.

The record-winning pop icon met rapper Jay-Z when she was 18, but she was 19 when they started dating.

Their age difference is 12 years – far smaller than some other celebrity couples’ age gaps. They didn’t make their relationship public knowledge until the VMAs in 2004.

Blue Ivy was joined by her famous parents at the premiere (Credit: Photo by ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Beyoncé fans shocked by how quickly Blue Ivy has grown up

She’s making her feature film debut this year, in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, due for release on December 20. Blue Ivy voices Princess Kiara – Simba and Nala’s daughter.

Her mum, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, shared a picture of her standing in front of a large banner ad for the movie on December 10. Within eight hours, it picked up more than two million likes and 36,000 comments.

“My gorgeous baby girl,” she wrote in the caption. “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

The comments have been coming in thick and fast.

“Wow!” wrote one Instagram user. “Blue is so gorgeous.”

Another commented: “Beautiful and talented.”

Fans couldn’t believe how grown up Blue Ivy looked (Credit: Photo by Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock)

“She was perfect in the film,” a third wrote, while a fourth said seeing the image made them feel emotional: “I can’t wait to see the movie now!”

“Seeing this little baby Blue all grown up!” yet another wrote. Fans seem to be struggling to grasp that she is already 12 years old and featuring in mainstream Hollywood productions.

Blue Ivy age

Born January 7, 2012, Blue Ivy will turn 13 at the beginning of next year.

Two days after her birth, Time dubbed her the most famous baby in the world. On the same day, her dad Jay-Z featured her breathing, cries and coos on his track Glory.

That was when she became a Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest person to have a charted song on any Billboard chart.

To put her age into a bit of perspective, early 2012 is the same time that the late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her diamond jubilee. That marked 60 years since she took the throne in 1952.

Whitney Houston died on February 11 of that year; David Cameron accidentally left his eight-year-old daughter in a pub in Cadsden, Buckinghamshire for a quarter of an hour; and in summer, the UK hosted its third Olympic Games.

