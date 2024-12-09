Shawn Carter, better known by his pseudonym Jay-Z, was accused on Sunday, December 8 in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The lawsuit dates back to October. At the time of its first filing, it listed Combs as the sole defendant.

However, it now names Carter as well. It does not name his accuser, instead referring to her as an anonymous “Jane Doe”.

Her claim is that Combs and Carter raped her in 2000 after bringing her to an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty. Jay-Z denies the claims.

On October 20, 2024, a lawsuit claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty.

Now, those responsible for filing the lawsuit have amended it to include Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z.

The anonymous accuser said it happened after they invited her to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, according to NBC News, where the story first appeared.

According to the suit, the driver of a limousine told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for”, and took her to the afterparty. The suit claims the driver took her to a white house with a U-shaped driveway. It adds that she had to sign a document she believed was a nondisclosure agreement, when they arrived.

It claims that someone offered her a drink that made her feel “woozy” and “lightheaded”, and that shortly after going to a room to rest, Combs and Carter entered the room.

Carter denies the claims the lawsuit makes.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!” he said in a lengthy statement available to read in full on Variety.

Jay-Z calls claims ‘idiotic’

In his statement responding to the lawsuit, Carter calls the claims idiotic and insinuates that the motivation behind them is disingenuous.

“Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” he added.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children [Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi and Sir, six] down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.

“Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” he says.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee responds to Jay-Z’s response

Jay-Z’s statement says he will expose his accuser for the “fraud” they are.

Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who has worked with many alleged victims of Combs and who filed the legal action against Jay-Z under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, has responded to Carter’s reaction.

On X, he posted that Shawn Carter is attempting to “silence” his clients.

“His conduct has had the opposite impact,” he wrote. “She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”

“As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”

