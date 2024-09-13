Star of the BBC documentary series Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, Umar Mahmood, has tragically died.

He died in hospital at the age of 18 years old after crashing his car.

The crash took place on Tuesday (September 10) on Chain Caul Way, in Preston, after Umar was driving an Audi A3 Sport. The incident happened when he left the road and hit trees at around 22:55 BST.

Sadly, Umar wasn’t the only person killed. A 16-year-old male named Adam Bodi travelling in the back of the vehicle also died.

Field Of Dreams star Umar Mahmood dead

Penwortham Priory Academy, the school Umar previously attended, described him as “bright, studious and well-loved”.

In a tribute, they stated that he was “a young man who was always considerate to those around him and who showed ambition and kindness in all that he did”. They revealed Umar had a “passion for geography as well as his cricket”.

The academy revealed it was “with great sadness that we hear this news” while expressing their “thoughts and prayers” for his family.

Following the crash, a 17-year-old boy remains in a stable condition in hospital.

‘This is really sad’

After the tragic news broke, many took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted.

“How sad. Thinking of his family and Freddie,” one user wrote.

“How awful,” another person shared, adding the sad face emoji.

“This is really sad,” a third remarked.

“Life is fragile. Thoughts with everyone who knew Umar,” a fourth person shared.

