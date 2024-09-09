The X Factor star, who performed in the band G4, Ben Thapa has died at the age of just 42.

The singer began his career as part of the classical opera quartet G4 who starred on the show in 2004. The quartet were runners-up on the reality contest. Ben later left the group in 2018 but continued pursuing his performing career.

His bandmates shared the heartbreaking news of his death today (September 9) on Instagram.

Ben starred on The X Factor with his band mates (Credit: Ken McKay /ITV /Shutterstock)

X Factor star Ben Thapa, 42, dies

Alongside two snaps of the star, the musical group penned: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa.

“Words cannot express how we all feel right now…We understand that this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind.

“Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community and he was a critical part of our journey as a group. Thank you for your love at this difficult time. RIP Ben xxxx.”

Of course, plenty of fans flocked to the comments to share their sympathies. One wrote: “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts are with Ben’s family and you all.”

Ben Thapa has sadly died (Credit: Ken McKay /ITV /Shutterstock)

Another gushed: “So so sorry to hear such sad news. Sending love to you all.”

A third wrote: “Such a shock. Such a nice guy too. Thoughts are with all who knew him.”

The X Factor fans react

A fourth said: “A complete shock and utterly heartbreaking for everyone who knew him. Love to you all. RIP Ben.”

Ben’s cause of death is unknown, although, just last week he shared a photo on his Instagram of a dialysis machine.

The star previously revealed he hoped there would be “better things to come” in his life, in wake of undergoing a nephrostomy.

He wrote on Instagram: “Emergency nephrostomy done… hopefully the start of better things to come! #peeinabag.”

A nephrostomy is a tube that lets urine drain from the kidney through an opening in the skin on the back.

