Former X Factor star Jaymi Hensley recently spoke out following the death of his fiancé Oliver Marmon and now a provisional cause of death has been revealed.

Jaymi had shared his excitement for their wedding plans in one of his final posts on Instagram some months ago.

In August, Jaymi paid tribute to his “beautiful” partner following his death. A statement to the MailOnline read: “Jaymi Hensley would like to thank all the love, messages and prayers sent to him over the loss of his beautiful fiancé Oliver Marmon.

“At this time the family would like the media to respect the privacy of Jaymi and Oliver’s family while they mourn the loss of Oliver.”

X Factor group Union J, featuring Jaymi Hensley, made it to the series semi finals in 2012 (Credit: YouTube)

Death of X Factor star Jaymi Hensley partner

Oliver shared photos of himself at the end of July showing him and Jaymi enjoying a break.

“Best week with my man, and nine weeks and counting until we say I do!” Oliver captioned a carousel of sweet photos.

Sadly, however, their proposed wedding date – thought to September 24 – would not be the start of their married life together following Oliver’s death.

He died in the early hours of August 12 after falling 30ft from the third floor of the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton.

According to reports, paramedics and police officers battled to save Oliver’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

An inquest took place on Wednesday (September 4) and confirmed that provisional cause of death was given as “head injuries pending further tests”.

Hassan Shah, assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, adjourned the inquest until March 12. The court was also told that Oliver’s body has been released to his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olly Marmon (@ollymarmon)

Jaymi Hensley partner

Jaymi, 34, and hairstylist Oliver had been in a relationship since 2009.

Back in September of last year, Jaymi praised his fiancé as he shared an image showing him kissing Oliver on the cheek.

Jaymi wrote: “14 years together and 1 year until ‘I do’! Happy anniversary!

“I think of many beautiful quotes when I think of our relationship so far. But one that really sums it all up for me is from Her Late Majesty QE2. ‘He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years’!”

Jaymi added: “I love you irrevocably and so excited that in 365 days we will finally be Mr and Mr!”

Jaymi Hensley and his fiancé Oliver Marmon on the red carpet at an event in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oliver Marmon tributes

Tributes poured in from Oliver’s loved ones following his death. His mother, Julie, has said: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.”

She added: “The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“I will miss my little Oliver so much and don’t know how I will go on without him. Such a devastating loss to all our family including his brothers Ben and James and sister Alex, as well as his Auntie Loraine, Uncle Simon and cousin Sophie.”

