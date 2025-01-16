Tony Slattery’s final moments revealed – fall to the floor, 999 call, partner ‘clutching his hand’ and fight to save him

The death of Tony Slattery has left TV fans heartbroken this week. Now, the details surrounding his death have revealed.

The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star suffered a heart attack on Sunday, January 12. He died on Tuesday, January 14, at age 65.

Tony Slattery death – final moments revealed

Tony had been spending a typical, peaceful Sunday at his home in Edgware, north London, where he lived with his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson.

After 8pm, it’s claimed Tony fell to the floor, where Mark then called an ambulance – with paramedics arriving within minutes.

Friends told MailOnline that Tony was first treated at his home before being whisked off to Northwick Park Hospital. The publication also reports how Tony’s partner Mark ‘clutched his hand’ throughout the ordeal.

A friend and neighbour claimed: “I saw flashing blue lights outside Tony’s house and came out to see what was going on. Soon after he was brought out by paramedics. Mark got in the back of the ambulance with him.”

The friend also claimed he had seen Tony just 24 hours prior and he was optimistic about his future.

‘Health problems’

“Things were really looking up for him. He had a tour coming up, was doing a podcast and said that he felt that at last, he was getting his life back together. It’s really sad because we all thought that Tony was doing so well.”

They also acknowledged that Tony’s health problems had largely been connected to his past addiction battles.

He continued to allege: “All his health problems were linked to his past, but he said he was dealing with them. He was very positive about life and the future and actually seemed very happy, which makes his sudden death even sadder.”

Ambulance Service statement

The London Ambulance Service shared a statement with the publication, explaining: “We were called at 8.21pm on Sunday 12 January to reports of a person unwell at (address withheld), Edgware. We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and a clinical team manager to the scene. We treated a patient at the scene and took them to hospital.”

Fight to save him

After being rushed to hospital on the Sunday, doctors fought tirelessly to save Tony’s life.

Patreon, who published his podcast, shared a statement after learning of the star’s death. It confirmed that hospital staff did all they could to help the comic.

“I’m afraid we have terrible news for you. Tony had a heart attack on Sunday night. Despite the best efforts of his local hospital, he passed away this morning,” they said of the star’s fight for life.

Tony Slattery’s final podcast

Tony’s final podcast episode, Rambling Club, was released on Friday (January 10). During the show, there was one poignant moment.

The comedian was asked whether he had ever considered pursuing a position of power, during a discussion about local government.

“No, I think that would be a dangerous thing to do,” he said.

Tony went on: “If I were a councillor, I think I would be as much use as [serial killer] Dennis Nilsen – or a therapist. The thing is, anyone can set themselves up. If you’re being a therapist, talking therapy – say CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy] – it’s proven to be very good.

“But it’s very hard to get on the NHS. There is an institute, it’s a really useful tool.”

“If you go to a therapist, and it just says ‘therapist’, and it’s recommended, and they deal with, say, lots of problems – unless they show you a genuine certification, and they’ve done their exams in the past, and they know what they’re talking about, then anyone can set themselves up.”

