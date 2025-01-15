Inside Tony Slattery’s ‘lifelong battle with dark demons’ amid claims £4,000-a-week cocaine habit killed him

An expert has chimed in on the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding Tony Slattery’s shock death. The comedian died from a heart attack, aged 65, earlier this week (January 14).

The Channel 4‘s Whose Line Is It Anyway? star suffered a heart attack on Sunday night. He died on Tuesday, as shared by his partner.

Now, the details of his personal woes are being put under a microscope, as fans and experts alike look for answers as to why we lost the star so soon.

Tony Slattery’s drug addiction battle

The comedian had previously detailed his battle with addiction in a candid interview in 2019. Despite breaking free from his addiction in recent years, the star’s habits are said to have taken their toll.

Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor at the University of York and expert on addiction, drugs and alcohol has shared an insight into Tony’s death.

He told MailOnline: “While it’s good news he was able to overcome and abstain, the damage could already have been done. Particularly with cocaine because it does have an effect on the cardiovascular system through the heart. Unfortunately alcohol is a sneaky drug really. It creeps up on you slowly before causing problems. Cocaine is highly addictive and very damaging to the heart.”

Back in 2019, Tony had confessed to consuming “too much booze, too much drugs” during his rise to fame. He also said he did not remember how much he had spent on cocaine but “would not be surprised” if media reports that he spent £4,000 per week on the drug were accurate.

Tony Slattery death – star’s mental health breakdown

Amid being a household name in the 1980s and 1990s, Tony suffered a mental health breakdown. Consequently, disappearing from our screens.

The documentary What’s the Matter With Tony Slattery? explored Tony’s has battle with biploar disorder, a condition which led the star to endure several hospitalisations. He also struggled with depression.

The star previously shared that he had been the victim of sexual abuse from a priest at the age of eight years old. He admitted that this resulted in “rage” later on in life.

‘A cruel irony that fate should snatch him from us’

In wake of his death, friend and fellow comedian Stephen Fry has spoken out about such a tragic loss and the “irony” of Tony’s passing, despite recently emerging from his lifelong “battle” with “dark demons”.

Stephen penned on social media: “So very sad to have lost the wonderful Tony Slattery. Just about the gentlest, sweetest soul I ever knew. Not to mention a screamingly funny and deeply talented wit and clown.

“A cruel irony that fate should snatch him from us just as he had really begun to emerge from his lifelong battle with so many dark demons. He had started live ‘evenings with’ and his own podcast series.

“Lovely, at least, this past year for him to have found to his joyous surprise that he was still remembered and held in great affection. Love and condolences to Mark, his staunch, devoted life partner of almost 40 years.”

Mr Hamilton went on to say of overcoming addiction: “Obviously we’d encourage people to get into recovery and abstain but the damage may already be done to their physical health. The toll may already have been taken on their body.”

Reports claim that during the darkest periods of his life, Tony Slattery would consume huge amounts of cocaine and vodka daily.

“That’s like 50 units plus a day. When you think chief medical officers advice is 14 units a week, it’s way over the recommended level. At any age drinking that amount of alcohol is going to accelerate the risk of fatality.”

Tony Slattery’s partner shares death

Tony’s partner Mark Michael Hutchinson shared in a statement: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Tony previously expressed that Mark had “kept him alive” during their relationship.

The comedian lovingly described Mark as his “rock” during an interview in 2019 and added that he ‘”means everything to [him]”.

Our thoughts are with Tony’s loved ones during this difficult time.

If you need support or advice about overcoming addiction, find support options for drug and alcohol problems, and for your mental health here.

