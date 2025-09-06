Chart-topping singer Tom Grennan fell on stage during his concert in Birmingham, leaving fans concerned.

The Little Bit of Love hitmaker, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with his dad, is currently on tour across the UK.

The shows are in promotion of his latest studio album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, which became his third consecutive number one album in the UK.

Tom is currently on tour promoting his new album (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Grennan has nasty fall live on stage

Last night (September 5), Tom, who also hosts a podcast alongside Roman Kemp, hit the stage at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, where the 30-year-old performed to a packed-out crowd of 15,000.

With thousands of fans in attendance, Tom unfortunately suffered a nasty fall in front of everyone and shared the moment with his followers on TikTok.

In the clip, he can be seen performing his collaboration with Joel Corry, Lionheart (Fearless). Over the top of the video, he wrote the caption: “POV: you’re about to witness the greatest onstage fall in history.”

After running up the stage, Tom attempted to jump up several steps in front of walking up them. While trying to do so, he slipped and fell on his bottom.

A true professional, Tom didn’t let the awkward moment ruin his performance, and he continued singing in style.

At the end of the performance, he rolled backwards and gave the cameraman a thumbs up.

“A stage fall for the record books that was Birmingham,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

‘It looked painful’

Despite recovering well, fans rushed to the comments section to share their concerns.

“Omg, noo are you alright Tom? I’m seeing you on the 11th September. I’m really excited to see you in Glasgow. See you then :),” one user wrote.

“Genuinely hope your alright mate, sounded like it absolutely hurt!!!” another shared.

“It looked painful,” a third remarked, to which Tom replied: “Only a little bit.”

“My son was there he said your show was amazing and your fall looked painful. Hope your not too bruised what a trooper carrying on after that,” a fourth said.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox star Tom Grennan hospitalised after random attack: ‘I just kept getting pounded in my face’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.