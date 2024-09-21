The wife of Tom Fletcher, Giovanna, previously opened up about their children asking to wear dresses – and she had the perfect response.

Giovanni and Tom – who is on The Voice UK today (September 21) are childhood sweethearts and tied the knot back in 2012. The pair share also three sons – Buzz, Buddy and Max.

And earlier this year, Giovanna spoke out about how she has no issue with her children “expressing” themselves.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna on their kids’ questions

Recently, Giovanna appeared in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The show follows the life of schoolboy and aspiring drag queen Jamie Campbell.

And following Giovanna’s stint in the smash-hit show, it seems her role sparked good conversations at home.

“My older two [Buzz and Buddy] saw the show in Southampton and Max is coming to see it in London,” she told iNews in March this year.

“They’ve been asking loads of interesting questions about drag queens, about whether they’d be allowed to wear dresses… All my boys currently have long hair. At some point they might ask for it to be cut. Who cares?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

Tom Fletcher and wife ‘rolled with it’

Giovanna then shared how child Buzz has always enjoyed playing dress up, with the actress recalling a time he was “obsessed” with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

And both Tom and Giovanna have no issue with their children expressing themselves, with the latter admitting she wished other people would do the same.

She revealed: “We’ve rolled with it. If we go out, it’s not a big deal if he’s wearing a top hat. He’s expressing, and he isn’t bothered by what other people think, so I hope he manages to keep hold of that for as long as possible. I think the world would be a happier place if everybody was able to retain a little of that,” she added.

Tom and Giovanna are parents to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom and Giovanna to renew their vows?

Last year, Giovanna revealed she and Tom are planning to renew their vows at some point. “It’ll be a silly intimate celebration of love. It won’t be anything flash or over the top,” she told The Mirror at the time.

We can definitely say that we don’t know who we would be without each other in our lives. “We know each other inside out and I couldn’t imagine being with someone who I felt like I had to put a full face of make-up on for every day, or behave a certain way for,” she then added.

Watch Tom on The Voice UK! at 8:30pm on Saturday (September 21) on ITV1.

