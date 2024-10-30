This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed The Piano winner Lucy Illingworth, 14, to the show today (October 30).

Lucy, who is completely blind and has a rare condition that affects her mental health, was interviewed alongside her mother Candice. She then performed the first single from her self-titled album, Lucy.

And the beautiful performance quickly got viewers talking on the This Morning hashtag on Twitter.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond welcomed Lucy to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Lucy Illingworth appears on show

Welcoming Lucy to the show, Alison said: “Good morning to everyone. It’s Alison and Dermot here, and we’re very excited to meet you.”

Candice then urged Lucy to say hello. “Are you going to say hello?” “Hello,” Lucy politely responded. Candice then started to explain how she feels nervous when Lucy performs but Lucy goes out and “smashes it”.

Wrapping up the interview, Alison said softly: “You’re going to perform today Lucy and we’re very excited about that. So, do you guys want to go and get ready, and you Mum, you can go as well.”

Lucy then headed over to the piano to give a beautiful performance of her debut single I’m Walking With You.

Lucy was on the show with her mum Candice today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

This Morning viewers were quick to hop onto the hashtag and admit Lucy’s performance left them in tears.

“She is absolutely amazing, very talented,” said one. “So beautiful and played so well. Fighting off the tears atm,” another admitted.

“She’s at home in front of the piano,” said another. “I might have something in my eyes.”

“I loved Lucy‘s piano performance,” said another.

Lucy played her first single following the interview (Credit: ITV)

Others commented that they wished Lucy had been interviewed in “surroundings where she feels more comfortable”.

One said: “Bad show, #ThisMorning. Very bad show indeed. Everyone involved should be disappointed with that interview. “

Another commented to claim: “This programme should have thought of another way to conduct the interview.”

However, another responded to the negative comments and said: “People seem to be pulling Lucy down on #thismorning and her mother for taking her on, saying it was too much for her .. but what a talent, what emotional music, I think she coped just fine, wow what a talent.”

ED! has contacted This Morning for comment.

Lucy’s debut album, Lucy, is out on November 8.

