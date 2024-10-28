This Morning presenter Cat Deeley has always been a style icon – charming audiences not just with her on-screen persona but with her impeccable fashion sense as well.

This past week, the television host took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots showcasing her “birthday suits” worn on air, to celebrate another milestone in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

In her Instagram post, Cat wrote: “My birthday suit(s) in honour of a wonderful birthday week!! Thank you so much to everyone who reached out for all their love and kind words. You truly know how to make a gal feel special. Happy weekend!!” She thoughtfully tagged the designers and brands of her ensembles.

The photographs revealed a week of spectacular fashion choices.

My birthday suit(s) in honour of a wonderful birthday week!!

On Monday, Cat dazzled in a radiant red dress, which was cinched at the waist with a golden belt. The simple outfit was complimented by brown boots and her hair styled in loose waves.

Tuesday was a stunning gold sleeveless shirt paired with sleek black leather pants and pointy shoes.

The pinnacle of her birthday week fashion was Wednesday’s ensemble, which she dubbed her ‘birthday suit’ – a dark red satin pantsuit paired with a matching red shirt.

Thursday’s look was another dress – this time in cream. The dress was paired with a chunky brown belt and her hair once again in waves.

Cat Deeley wore her ‘birthday suit’ on Wednesday’s show (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Fans were quick to shower Cat with compliments on her fashion-forward birthday week appearances. They also sent birthday wishes to the presenter.

Someone wrote: “Brilliant outfits! Hope you had a wonderful birthday, Cat.”

Another said: “You always look incredible in any outfit you wear and happy belated birthday, my friend.”

One fan praised Tuesday’s fashion choice. “The black trousers look sensational on you. Styled with that top is perfect,” they gushed.

“You are so stunning,” another fan agreed.

“Happy birthday, beautiful lady,” another simply sent their birthday wishes.

Read more: This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley blasted by viewers amid backlash over poppies

So what do you think of Cat’s ‘birthday suit’? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.