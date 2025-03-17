The One Show star Ade Adepitan has become a father for the second time, he announced over the weekend (Sunday, March 16).

The Paralympian, 51, and wife Linda, welcomed their first child – a son – together back in 2021.

The One Show star Ade Adepitan welcomes second child

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Ade shared some joyful news with his followers – he’s welcomed another baby into the family!

The star, who regularly appears as a presenter on The One Show, shared an adorable snap of himself and his newborn for his 30.5k followers to see.

In the photo, Ade can be seen smiling at the camera as he relaxes with baby Zayla asleep on his lap.

“Big Sunday win ft Zayla,” he captioned the heartwarming post.

Fans congratulate Ade and Linda

Plenty of Ade’s followers took to the comments section to gush over the happy news.

“Aww congratulations to you all this is a brilliant photo of you both,” one fan commented.

Wow! You’ve made my day!

“Congratulations to you All beautiful baby,” another said.

“Wow! You’ve made my day! Congratulations to you, Elle and Bolla!” a third gushed.

“Congratulations to you and your wifey,” another added.

Ade and Linda’s pregnancy announcement

Back in October 2024, Ade and Linda announced that they were having another baby with a hilarious video on Instagram.

In the video, Ade and Linda explained that parenthood had left them knackered and taken over their lives. However, they explained, they realised they had too much time on their hands – and were now expecting another baby!

The video then went on to feature Ade, Linda, and their son, Bolla, dancing as Linda showed off her baby bump.

“Our lives have changed forever, we thought about keeping this to ourselves..but sometimes a secret grows arms and legs and it gets too difficult to hide. Are we out of our minds?” Ade captioned the post.

“Ha this is amazing!!” one fan commented.

“Congratulations!!! Love the announcement!!” another gushed.

“Aww this is great!! I am so happy for you guys,” a third wrote.

