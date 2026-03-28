The most brutal royal feud in modern history unravelled: The Queen Mother and Wallis Simpson’s enduring animosity explained

It is widely known that the Queen Mother resented the burden placed on her husband, King George VI, after King Edward VIII abdicated the throne.

As a result, her feelings toward the woman at the centre of that decision, Wallis Simpson, were deeply negative. Over time, that resentment grew into one of the most enduring and bitter feuds in royal history.

So why did the two women clash so intensely, and why was there never any reconciliation? The answer, it seems, lies in a complex mix of duty, personal sacrifice and lingering resentment.

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Queen Elizabeth resented the burden placed on her husband (Credit: Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock)

Inside the Queen Mother and Wallis Simpson’s royal feud

In 1936, Edward VIII gave up the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who had been divorced twice. At the time, this was considered unacceptable, particularly because the monarch was also head of the Church of England, which did not approve of divorce.

Consequently, Wallis was not seen as a suitable queen. Faced with the choice between duty and love, Edward chose the latter. He abdicated on December 10, 1936, less than a year after becoming king, and passed the crown to his younger brother, George VI.

This decision changed the course of royal history. It also transformed the life of Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, George’s wife, who would later become known as the Queen Mother. Suddenly, she found herself thrust into a role she had never expected.

Unsurprisingly, the upheaval caused lasting tension. From that moment on, relations between Elizabeth and Wallis were strained.

The Queen Mother is said to have once remarked: “The two people who have caused me the most trouble in my life are Wallis Simpson and Hitler.”

The Queen Mother’s ‘punishments’ for Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII

In the years that followed, reports suggested that the Queen Mother played a role in decisions that affected Edward, also known as David, and Wallis.

For instance, she is believed to have supported the move to deny Wallis the style of Her Royal Highness, despite her marriage to the Duke of Windsor. In addition, the couple largely remained in exile in France after the abdication.

Meanwhile, Edward himself explained his decision in his abdication speech, stating: “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King as I would wish to do without the help and support of the woman I love.”

Later, author Michael Thornton claimed the Queen Mother told him directly: “A country can only have one King at a time.”

The Queen Mother’s ‘hatred’ allegedly influenced Queen Elizabeth II

Over time, the Queen Mother’s feelings appeared to shape the wider royal approach to the situation. According to biographer Anne Sebba, her resentment may even have influenced her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about this, Sebba said: “She saw how her mother was really bitter and damaged by what happened, and I think she’s going to do whatever she can, maybe beyond her powers, to try and limit the damage.”

In other words, the fallout from the abdication extended far beyond one generation.

There has also been speculation about whether the Queen Mother’s feelings were entirely political. Some claims have suggested she may once have had personal feelings for Edward. However, historians have largely dismissed this idea.

Historian Andrew Roberts addressed the rumours directly, stating: “No reputable historian believes the Queen Mother was ever in love with the future Edward VIII, let alone tried to marry him.”

Still, Lady Colin Campbell offered a different perspective, claiming: “She tried to Marry David (Edward VIII). David was not interested in her”.

Before the abdication, Elizabeth and Edward were said to have shared a friendly relationship. In one letter, she reportedly wrote: “Darling David, you are very, very naughty, but delicious”.

‘The most dangerous woman in Europe’

The intensity of the period was reflected in how key figures were perceived at the time. During World War II, Adolf Hitler is said to have described the Queen Mother as “the most dangerous woman in Europe”.

Meanwhile, portrayals of Wallis have also captured the hostility between the two women. In one dramatised depiction, she was shown saying: “Behind that great abundance of charm lies a shrewd, scheming and extremely ruthless woman.”

Although not a verified quote, it reflects the widely reported tension between them.

Even decades later, the subject remained sensitive. Michael Thornton recalled being told by the Queen Mother’s private secretary: “There isn’t a hope, dear boy, of getting The Boss to talk about that. It’s the one subject she never discusses with anyone, even with us. Sorry.”

The Queen Mother refused to talk about Wallis Simpson

Interestingly, there were moments when attitudes appeared to soften, at least slightly. Thornton later claimed that Clarence House reconsidered its stance on discussing the feud.

He recounted: “I mentioned your project upstairs. We did not like the idea at all at first and said, ‘Oh no, I couldn’t possibly’. Then ‘We’ thought about it for a while and finally said, ‘Well, if he talked to the right people perhaps …’. So, dear boy, ‘We’ think you should go on with it, and I will send you a little list of people who will be authorised to talk to you’.”

Even so, the Queen Mother herself remained largely silent on the matter.

The Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s cruel nicknames

The hostility was not one sided. In fact, Wallis and Edward were also said to have held unkind views about the Queen Mother.

They reportedly nicknamed her “Cookie”, referencing rumours about her background. In addition, they are said to have called Princess Elizabeth “Shirley” or “Shirley Temple”.

For her part, the Queen Mother is believed to have referred to Wallis simply as: “That woman.”

Few royal feuds rival Elizabeth and Wallis’s

Ultimately, the feud between the Queen Mother and Wallis Simpson stands out as one of the most enduring and intense in modern royal history.

As Michael Thornton once wrote: “But for sheer virulence and long-lasting antipathy no royal feud in living memory quite measures up to the steely and implacable ostracism practised for 50 years by the late Queen Mother against her despised and twice-divorced American sister-in-law, Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor.”

In the end, it was a conflict shaped by duty, personal sacrifice and a decision that altered the monarchy forever.

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