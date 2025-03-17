The Missing star Émilie Dequenne dies aged 43 as tributes pour in

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne, best known for her role in BBC drama The Missing, has died aged 43.

The star had been battling a rare form of cancer over the last couple of years.

Émilie had been battling a rare form of cancer (Credit: YouTube)

The Missing star Émilie Dequenne dies aged 43

Over the weekend (Sunday, March 16), Émilie’s family and agent confirmed the sad news that she had passed away. The star was in a hospital just outside Paris when she passed.

Her death comes two years after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, adrenocortical carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal gland.

I know I will not live as long as planned.

She was diagnosed with the disease in 2023. However, by April 2024, Émilie announced that she was in remission.

In a post at the time, she wrote: “I was close to forgetting because I was leaving the hospital today after 13 days… What a tough battle.”

Émilie will be known to British audiences for her role in The Missing (Credit: BBC)

Tributes for Émilie

Sadly, Émilie’s cancer returned at the end of 2024. Speaking on French TV show TF1, she said: “I know I will not live as long as planned.”

Fans of the star took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star following the heartbreaking news.

“A great lady, a great soul,” one tweeted. “RIP Emilie Dequenne,” another said.

“Émilie Dequenne, so talented and leaving us so young. It’s so sad,” a third wrote.

“No words, farewell immense Émilie Dequenne, you have been in so many great film. Your voice remains immortal,” another said.

Émilie was a hugely successful actor in French cinema (Credit: YouTube)

Life and career of Émilie Dequenne

Born in 1981 in Belœil, Wallonia, Belgium, Émilie got her big break in 1999 when she appeared in the movie, Rosetta.

Playing the lead role, Émilie managed to bag a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress and was nominated for the European Film Award for Best Actress.

Roles in French films Brotherhood of Wolf, Yes, But…, and The Very Merry Widows saw her bag further award wins and nominations.

In 2012, she landed a string of awards for her performance in the psychological drama, Our Children. Not My Type also saw her land even more awards, including Best Actress.

In 2014, Émilie featured in BBC drama The Missing. She played the role of Laurence Relaud, a police officer who helps James Nesbitt’s character who is looking for his missing son in France.

Her final role came in 2023, when she appeared in Mr Blake At Your Service!, a comedy-drama starring John Malkovich.

She married to French actor Michel Ferraci in 2014 and leaves behind a daughter.

