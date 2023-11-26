Tributes pour in as Terry Venables dies aged 80

Terry Venables – the former England manager – has sadly died at the age of 80.

Tributes have poured in from social media – with the likes of Gary Lineker sharing some words – following the footie star’s death, which was announced today (Sunday, November 26).

Terry Venables dies

Terry managed England between 1994 and 1996. He was, of course, the manager who guided England to the semi-finals in Euro 96.

The match ended in tragedy for England, who lost on penalties to Germany. However, the run, which saw the team beat the likes of Spain, the Netherlands, and Scotland has gone down in football folklore.

Prior to his managerial career, Terry played as a midfielder for the likes of QPR, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

He also played for England, picking up two caps during his career.

Terry Venables death confirmed

The family of Terry released a statement today announcing his passing.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” they said.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives,” they then added.

The LMA [League Managers Assosciation] chief, Richard Bevan said: “The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables. Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”

Tributes pour in for Terry

Gary Lineker, who played for England under Venables, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

“Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed. Sending love and condolences to Yvette and the family. RIP Terry,” he tweeted.

“Extremely sad news the great Terry Venables has passed away. RIP Boss. I owe you so much. You were amazing,” Alan Shearer said.

In a lengthy tweet, Gary Neville paid tribute too. “So sorry to hear the news of my very first England coach, Terry Venables. A man who gave me a chance to play for my country and became without a shadow of doubt my number one England coach in my whole career,” he said.

“Gutted to hear Terry Venables has passed away. Top player & a fantastic manager. I got to know the person & he was a great bloke. Great memories of being with him in his club Scribes in Kensington back in the late 90s. RIP Terry,” Chris Kamara said.

