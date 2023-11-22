Annabel Giles dies from brain cancer aged just 64 as her children share emotional tribute to their ‘one-of-a-kind’ mum

The death of TV’s Annabel Giles has been announced, just four months after she was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 brain tumour.

The former I’m A Celebrity star passed away in a hospice on Monday 20 November.

Her children, Molly and Tedd, issued a heartbreaking statement on Tuesday night (November 21) and paid tribute to their “one-of-a-kind” mother.

Annabel Giles dies aged 64 (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

‘Strength and resilience’ praised following death of Annabel Giles

Molly and Tedd said: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our incredible mother, Annabel Giles, who passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon at Martlets Hospice in Hove.

“In July, mum was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, a fast-growing and highly aggressive malignant brain tumour.”

In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma.

The statement continued: “In the four months that followed, she displayed remarkable resilience and strength, despite undergoing brain surgery and countless radiotherapies. In her final weeks, she was passionate about raising awareness for Glioblastoma, embodying her lifelong commitment to helping others.

“Mum was truly one of a kind, an enigma to those privileged to share her life. True to her nature, she kept spirits high and maintained her quick wit until the very end. Her humour and laughter will leave us inspired to live life to the fullest, just as she always did.

“We thank you for your love and support and kindly request that you respect our privacy at this challenging time.”

Molly and Tedd also asked for donations to be made to Martlets Hospice and praised their “exceptional care”.

Annabel appeared on numerous TV shows and was also a model (Credit: YouTube)

Tributes pour in for Annabel

Former model Annabel shot to fame when she co-hosted ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers with Sarah Greene in 1990.

She worked on a number of TV shows since, from Have I Got News For You to Noel’s House Party, and appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2013.

Annabel joined the jungle on day five with former Strictly pro Vincent Simone but was the first celebrity to be voted out.

She was also a trained psychotherapist and, in May, Annabel made her last social media post while celebrating her birthday. She said: “Having a lovely day and the sun has come out especially.”

‘A beautiful person’

Now, tributes have started pouring in from those who knew and loved the TV star.

Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy starred alongside Annabel on Posh Frocks and described her as “so funny, clever and gorgeous”. He added: “Annabel Giles was one of my first TV partners in crime. I remember just being in awe of her.”

Comedian Jenny Eclair said: “I have the fondest memories. I wouldn’t want to ride a camel with anyone else.”

Meanwhile Sue Perkins called her a “beautiful person”.

