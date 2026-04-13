Sue Radford fans green with envy as she enjoys sun in bikini following weight loss

TV star Sue Radford is on holiday, soaking up the sun in a bikini, and her fans are green with envy.

The 22 Kids and Counting star has undergone a weight-loss transformation recently. After being accused of using weight-loss jabs, Sue shut down speculation, explaining: “We were eating at least a few takeaways a week and snacking constantly. Changing that, cutting out sugar and mindless snacks, hasn’t been easy but I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”

She added: “I’m definitely not going back. I honestly love going to the gym now, that’s something I’d never thought I’d say.”

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

However, she later confessed she had been taking Vegavero Berberine tablets, which are a supplement that contains 97 percent berberine. They contain fermented black garlic, piperine and chromium. Influencers have dubbed the supplement berberine “nature’s Ozempic”.

Sue has undergone a weight-loss transformation recently (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue Radford soaks up the sun in bright orange bikini

In a post shared to her family’s official Facebook page yesterday (April 12), Sue showed off her toned and tanned figure in a snapshot of her on the beach in Florida.

While lying on her back, the 51-year-old soaked up the sun while donning a bright orange bikini. She teamed the look with sunglasses and rested her back on a towel.

“Beautiful day on Anna Maria Island, today the sun is shining,” she wrote in her caption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

‘Sue, you look absolutely incredible’

Comments flooded in on the post, many of whom were envious of Sue’s lifestyle and incredible figure.

“I would do anything to go there. I am super jealous lol,” one user wrote.

“Is that you, Sue? In the bikini? ..omg if it is, you look amazing x,” another person shared.

“How have you had that many kids and have such a fab body.. xx,” a third remarked.

“As if you have birthed two whole entire football teams. You look amazing,” a fourth said, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Sue, you look absolutely incredible,” a fifth shared.

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford handed huge financial blow as they’re slapped with fine in court after £52k holiday

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.