Sue Cleaver stuns fans with appearance in glam photo following ‘weight loss’: ‘Didn’t recognise you’

Star of Coronation Street Sue Cleaver stunned fans on Instagram after sharing new glam photos of herself yesterday following her ‘weight loss’.

The actress, who has famously been playing Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie for 24 years, attended the Broadcast Awards last night (February 8). To honour the evening, she documented her stylish look.

Sue dropped from a size 16 to a size 12 (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Cleaver on Instagram

Wearing an all-black dress, Sue looked incredible for the occasion. The 60-year-old defied age, teaming her ensemble with gold strappy heels and a gold clutch bag.

Sue accessorised herself with a necklace and completed her look with small dangling earrings.

As previously reported, the Loose Women panelist apparently followed a Mediterranean diet. In 2019, she managed to drop three dress sizes from a size 16 to a size 12.

In an upload consisting of three snapshots, Sue posed alongside fellow Corrie star Daniel Brocklebank and presenter Richard Arnold.

For the following two pics, she was photographed with both men in singular shots.

“Me and my boys… Scrub up well don’t they,” Sue captioned the upload, adding hearts and laughing face emoji.

Fans admit they didn’t ‘recognise’ Sue ‘at first’

Sue has had an incredible transformation in recent years and fans are in awe of her glam image today.

“How do you look Sue amazing. Saw you on Loose Women today didn’t recognise you at first,” one user wrote.

“Wow that is a fantastic and incredible photo of you at the Broadcast Awards with Daniel Brocklebank there Sue. You absolutely really do look fantastic, incredible and amazing there too,” another person shared.

“Sue you look amazing fabulous weight loss achieved well done,” a third remarked.

“You look amazing. Love your dress,” a fourth commented.

Sue pictured in 2018 (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

What has Sue said about her weight loss?

Sue has opened up about her weight loss as she spoke to Prima magazine last year.

She said: “I lost some weight in the jungle [in 2022], but I’m not obsessing over diets: life is hard enough! There’s always going to be outside pressure and unfair expectations placed on women, but I refuse to get pulled into it.

“That’s why I’ll never promote anything weight-related, and it’s why I’d always compliment somebody on their smile or outfit, rather than their weight.”

