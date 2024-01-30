Sue and Noel Radford, stars of 22 Kids and Counting, have confirmed they will soon be releasing a tell-all book.

Indeed, publication is just a few weeks away – and fans of the Channel 5 telly personalities are very keen to get their hands on a copy.

The Radfords recently announced on their family Instagram page: “There’s only ONE MONTH to go until our book Making Life Count is out! We can’t wait to share our story with you in more depth than ever!”

The Radfords’ Sue and Noel have a book coming out (Credit: YouTube)

When will the Radfords’ book be released?

The Radfords: Making Life Count will be published at the end of February 2024, Amazon.co.uk indicates.

Making Life Count is said to contain a collection of uplifting and personal stories about the Radfords’ navigating family life, filled with both sad and happy moments.

Written by mum Sue and and dad Noel, the couple are believed to have been working on the project for “years”.

They previously told fans about their literary ambitions: “So many of you have asked over the years if we’ll ever bring out a book and it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and now finally we’ve found time among the chaos of daily life to do it!

“It’s been such a lovely experience, reflecting on our journey to becoming Britain’s biggest family from first meeting to every pregnancy, birth and beyond.

We love sharing our lives with you and we hope you’ll enjoy the book.

“We love sharing our lives with you. And we hope you’ll enjoy the book and all our stories old and new.”

How fans of the Radfords family reacted to book news

Fans were delighted to be informed they will soon be able to read about the reality stars.

“Yay! I’m really excited to sit down and read this,” one follower wrote in the post’s comments section.

Another supporter eagerly anticipating the book’s publication added: “Can’t wait to get my hands on this book. Been a huge fan for years.”

‘We only see snippets of 22 Kids and Counting stars’ lives on TV’ (Credit: YouTube)

And a third chipped in: “Well done guys… Much deserved!”

However, one follower interjected: “Why read the book we know about their lives?”

To which someone else replied: “There’s a lot we don’t know, though. We only see snippets, what gets shown on TV.”

