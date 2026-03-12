Strictly star George Clarke chokes back tears as he shares heartbreaking update on his beloved mum

Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke fought back tears today (Thursday, March 12) as he issued a heartbreaking update on his mum, Nicky.

The star, 26, was on This Morning today discussing his mum’s ongoing battle with encephalitis. Encephalitis is a serious often life-threatening inflammation of the brain, typically caused by viral infections. It requires urgent hospitalisation.

George spoke about his beloved mum on This Morning today.

George was on This Morning speaking to Ben and Cat today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star George Clarke on his mum’s health battle

Speaking to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on today’s show, George – who was a Strictly finalist last year with pro dancer Alexis Warr – opened up about his mum’s health battle.

When George was 16, his mum was diagnosed with encephalitis. Symptoms can include seizures, headaches, confusion, and fever. George previously revealed his mum’s health battle during his stint on Strictly last year. However, speaking on This Morning today, he shared a new update.

George said: “When I was 16, I was about to leave for hockey practice with my dad, and he said: ‘Oh, I’ll just check on Mum one more time,’ because she was feeling a bit ill. He went upstairs, and she was having a seizure. She was diagnosed with a brain inflammation called encephalitis.”

Last year, George’s mum was also diagnosed with cancer. She’s now undergoing chemotherapy whilst also battling the effects of encephalitis.

Strictly star George Clarke opens up in emotional This Morning appearance

Appearing on This Morning today to discuss his mum and her health, George grew emotional as he detailed the devastating effects of encephalitis.

Speaking about the beginnings of her illness, he said: “She was in hospital for three or four months at first and was put into an induced coma. She was originally given a 20% chance of living at the time,” he said.

He added that his father had initially kept that fact quiet from his kids, in an attempt to “look after us”. “I don’t know how he managed to sort of deal with that,” he then added. “Thankfully, she pulled through, but Nicky is still dealing with stuff today.

“As it is an inflammation of the brain, it affects people in different ways. For her, she has lost all sense of taste and smell, and a lot of her long-term memory has gone,” he then said.

George was emotional while speaking about his mum (Credit: ITV)

George tears up

An emotional-looking George, whose eyes were red and watery throughout the interview, continued.

“Her sleeping pattern is sort of really hard to deal with. She gets up at 4am and doesn’t really…,” he said breaking off.

“She deals really badly with loud noises. If someone sneezes next to her, her heart rate will increase, and she has to try and sort of calm herself down. There is so much that she has to deal with,” he said.

George went on to praise his mum, saying she’s “an absolutely wonderful person”, and anyone who met her wouldn’t know what she’s gone through. Speaking about her cancer, he said: “Anyone who meets her says she is incredible. Even now, through her cancer treatment, you would have no real clue that anything was going on.”

He also revealed that his mum, even now, goes for a run every day. George speculated that her being so physically fit is why she’s “been able to fight through everything”.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to George’s confessions. “Jesus Christ I didn’t realise George went through so much with his mum,” one said.

