Strictly judge Shirley Ballas was supported by fans after sharing some heartbreaking news earlier today (Monday, October 6).

The Strictly judge, 65, shared the sad news that a close pal of hers had died on Instagram.

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares sad news

Taking to Instagram this morning, Shirley shared some pictures and videos of her “dear friend”, dancer Michael Wentink, who has died aged 46.

Michael was one of South Africa’s most accomplished Latin American dancers and choreographers.

Michael won several major titles, including the World and British Open Latin Championships, with his partner Beata Onefater.

He later brought his expertise to the judging panel of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa after winning the show in his first and only year as a pro.

“Feeling very sad this morning, after the loss of our dear friend and true industry legend, Michael Wentink… where do I even begin,” she captioned the post.

“Michael wasn’t just part of my life, he was like family. He wasn’t just an incredible dancer, he was a kind, caring soul who brought so much joy, warmth, and laughter into our lives. His loyalty and love were unmatched, and his smile was irreplaceable,” she then wrote.

Dancer Michael was a judge on Strictly South Africa (Credit: YouTube)

Shirley pays tribute

Continuing, she said: “He spent many days at my house, he loved the children and would forever be checking in. One of the kindest souls I’ve had the pleasure of crossing paths with,” she then continued.

“I’ll never forget suggesting this aqua suit to Michael, and he just laughed saying: ‘Let’s give it a go, Shirls.’ @alanate11 did hair and as a team we all pulled it together so very beautifully. They danced magnificently and won. That’s a day I’ll carry with me forever. You touched so many lives, Michael, and I’m blessed to have been one of them,” she then said.

“With a heavy heart, I’ll miss you deeply. Rest in peace, my friend, alongside your beautiful Beata. Forever in our hearts,” she added.

Shirley was supported by fans after the post was uploaded (Credit: BBC)

Fans send Shirley their support

Shirley’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

Strictly pro Vito Coppola shared a heartbreak emoji in the comments, as did Karen Hauer.

“Sending love. Love watching you dance,” Strictly star Ashley Roberts wrote.

“Him and Beata were the first professional showcase I have ever seen live, it was in Kyiv, 2001, it was fantastic. Rest in peace, what a great, influential champion he was,” another follower wrote.

“So sorry to hear this Shirley! Sending you lots of love. Rest in peace Michael,” another said.

“Michael will be forever missed here with us all. A legend, a dear friend, and one hell of a positive human being. He graced our lives with genuine love and kindness with respect that we valued beyond words. May he once again rest and dance again with Beata. Today is a beautiful day in London so we will rejoice in your memory. Thank you Michael for all the love!” another then added.

