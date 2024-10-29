Strictly star Janette Manrara took her daughter Lyra to hospital this week after the toddler became “really unwell”.

The It Takes Two presenter, 40, welcomed her little girl last summer with husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

This week, Janette had a scare when little Lyra became poorly and she had to take her to get checked over.

Janette Manrara detailed the hospital dash with daughter Lyra (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly star Janette Manrara daughter

On Monday, she shared a video of herself in the hospital with Lyra. Janette wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Been in hospital all day with Lyra. She is a little unwell but she is getting better.

“The nurses and doctors have been incredible at looking after her.”

The first time I had to actually take her to the hospital but she was struggling to breathe.

She added: “These days are rough, but it fills me with gratitude for all of the individuals who take care of us and especially our children every day. They are real heroes.

“Hopefully we get to go home tonight.”

Janette said her daughter Lyra is getting better (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly star Janette later shared a video of herself and Lyra leaving hospital. She updated fans, saying Lyra was feeling better.

Then on Tuesday (October 29), Janette shared another update and thanked fans for their messages of support.

She said: “She got really unwell. The first time I had to actually take her to the hospital but she was struggling to breathe.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“We found out she had croup. A really bad case of croup.”

Croup is a common condition that mainly affects babies’ and young children’s airways, according to the NHS website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette added: “It wasn’t budging with paracetamol at home. Luckily, she’s much much better. The crazy heavy breathing has slowed down. She still has a bit of a cough and still sick, but not as near as bad as she was.”

Read more: Janette Manrara halts interview to call out Nikita Kuzmin’s fake tan on It Takes Two

The dancer went on to praise the hospital staff again, calling them “amazing”.

Can you relate to Janette’s comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.