Ellie Leach ‘gutted as she breaks Glitterball trophy’ weeks after winning Strictly

Ellie Leach has reportedly been left “gutted” after breaking her “prized possession” – the Glitterball Trophy she won when she was crowned champion of Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Coronation Street star Ellie won the dance competition with Vito Coppola in December.

But she was “devastated” when the plastic writing “snapped off” the trophy, reports claim.

Luckily, her dad was apparently able to come to the rescue and fix it.

A source tells The Sun: “Ellie was gutted that she hasn’t been able to show off her trophy after so many of her friends are desperate to hold it.

Ellie won the show with Vito Coppola three weeks ago (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach’s dad to the rescue

“Luckily Ellie’s dad Al is good at fixing things so she gave it to him to put back together. It is her prized possession and she can’t wait to put it up in the house.”

Ellie and Vito beat fellow finalists Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell to win.

She said at the time: “I’m so lucky we got to share that special final together. So proud of you all, you are all incredible.”

Strictly’s Ellie shares confidence battle

Ellie has been open about how she was struggling with her confidence before signing up for the BBC show.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I’ve spoken about how my confidence has grown a lot through Strictly but it is something that I have always struggled with.

“People are always comparing their lives to what they see on others social media platforms.

Ellie has been open about how Strictly has helped her confidence (Credit: Instagram)

“But we all know that we mainly post the good things that are happening in our lives which is great but it’s not always the full picture!

“Although my confidence has grown throughout Strictly there are still a lot of things that I’m not confident with.

“I think that it’s such a personal journey that I’m on right now.

“I just hope that my journey can help anyone, not just young women, to believe in themselves and show people that take a leap out of your comfort zone can really open your eyes and make life a lot more wonderful!”

