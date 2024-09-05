Craig Revel Horwood has said he has no plans to retire from Strictly Come Dancing as he’s “become part of the furniture”.

The show judge, who turns 60 in January, has opened up about his career future and admitted his dancing days are “over”. However, he said he doesn’t want to slow down.

Craig joked that he’s “going to keep working until I drop dead”.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has insisted he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

Speaking to the Mirror, Craig said: “I’d be an idiot to retire. What would I do with myself? I love the show, I’ve become part of the furniture – and the fabric. [And] There’s only so much cooking and gardening you can actually do and I’d get bored. I think I’m just going to keep working until I drop dead.”

He added: “I have a little bit of trepidation about turning 60 however. I know it’s just a number, but 60 sounds old. It’s only 10 years to 70 then and that does seem like pension time, doesn’t it? But I’ve no plans to slow down.

“You can’t keep dancing forever; it’s strenuous. And I’ve had my toes done, I’ve had my hips replaced, I’ve had everything done, so my dance days are over.”

Craig said his dance days are “over” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star is set to make a return to Strictly’s 20th series in a matter of days. The launch show for the 2024 series will air on September 14.

The BBC show has faced months of controversy following the exits of two of its pro dancers due to misconduct allegations.

I’d be an idiot to retire. What would I do with myself?

Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima have both left the programme. Giovanni was accused of ‘bullying’ behaviour towards his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington, as well as some of his other past partners.

However, he has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. An investigation is looking into behind the scenes at the show.

Graziano won’t return to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly scandal

Meanwhile, Graziano was sacked from Strictly in July following allegations he kicked, hit and spat at his 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott.

During an interview in August, Graziano addressed the kick claims. He told MailOnline: “The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show.”

“I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on

He added: “I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

Later in August, Craig addressed claims that Strictly should be axed this year.

He told The Times: “It’s a wonderful show that’s in 61 countries. But yes, I, like everyone else, want to know the results of the investigation.”

Read more: BBC shares glitzy first look trailer pics for Strictly 2024 as Amy Dowden’s return takes centre stage

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.