Steve Wright underwent heart bypass surgery months before his death, a friend has claimed.

The BBC radio DJ died on Monday at the age of 69. Tributes have poured in for the star ever since.

Now, his close friend Mark Wells has opened up about Steve’s death during an appearance on Colin Edmonds’ podcast Behind The Scenes.

Mark Wells claimed Steve had heart surgery months before his death (Credit: Shutterstock)

Steve Wright ‘underwent surgery’ months before death

Mark said: “Steve told me he had a heart operation about 14 or 15 months ago. He had a bypass operation that had gone well… but I think he had been more ill than he was letting on. The recovery had gone pretty well but the events of the last couple of days was probably what in the end came for him.”

It comes after Steve’s son broke his silence on his father’s death. According to The Sun, Tom said on social media: “It meant the world to me that I was able to get to know my Dad in a way I never had in the months before he died.

“I will cherish every moment we shared and every memory we made. I only hope to make him proud and build on his legacy with kindness and love.

“This made every struggle worthwhile to have had this time with him before we lost him.”

Steve sadly died on Monday (Credit: Cover Images)

Steve Wright’s brother pays tribute

Meanwhile, Steve’s brother Laurence has told MailOnline this week: “He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously we all wish he had.

“It’s like anyone who doesn’t look after themselves over an extended period. The normal stuff – diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress – he was a very stoic kind of guy as well so if he had something wrong with him and he had to go to have some treatment or go to the doctors, he wouldn’t talk about it.”

Steve’s family issued a statement earlier in the week to confirm his sad death. It read: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.”

Read more: Steve Wright’s son pays tribute after his death as he admits ‘I was able to get to know my dad in a way I never had in months before he died’

So what do you think? Share your tributes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.