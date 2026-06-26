BBC star Steve Crossman has said he suffered an epileptic seizure while live on air in Mexico.

The Radio 5 Live broadcaster shared the news in a social media post. He said the incident happened shortly after he arrived to cover the World Cup.

Steve wrote on X: “So, I had a seizure whilst on air in Mexico not long after arriving at the World Cup.”

He added: “I stuck it out, inspired by my sister who never let her epilepsy stop her.”

Steve also praised the team around him during the trip. He wrote: “It’s been tough BUT I’ve been surrounded by amazing @5liveSport friends. (Yes this is another sponsorship plea).”

In a follow-up message, Steve said he’s made a big life decision. He wrote: “And if the DVLA are reading this then yes my driving licence is in the post, I am surrendering it! Or at least it will be when I touch back down in the UK on Friday!”

So, I had a seizure whilst on air in Mexico not long after arriving at the World Cup. I stuck it out, inspired by my sister who never let her epilepsy stop her. It’s been tough BUT I’ve been surrounded by amazing @5liveSport friends. (Yes this is another sponsorship plea ⬇️) https://t.co/SdnBbEFLzz — Steve Crossman (@Steve_Crossman) June 25, 2026

What happened during BBC star Steve Crossman’s Mexico trip?

The Sun reported that Steve was in Mexico covering the tournament. The World Cup is also taking place across the US and Canada.

His post gave listeners a glimpse of what happened away from the broadcast. It also explained why he kept going.

Steve Crossman BBC: his epilepsy diagnosis and public comments explained Steve Crossman has previously spoken about living with epilepsy as well as the seizure he said happened while he was on air in Mexico. He said he was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2013 after what he described as his first proper seizure the year before.

In a 2024 5 Live Breakfast segment, he said epilepsy involves more than seizures and also affects mental health and family life.

In his latest update, he said he kept going during the Mexico trip and thanked his BBC Radio 5 Live colleagues for their support.

Fans quickly responded with messages of support online.

One wrote: “Sorry to hear this Steve. You are such an excellent broadcaster and come across as a thoroughly decent bloke. All the best.”

Another said: “Love listening to you on the radio, I hope you are well and good luck on the marathon next year. You are all doing a brilliant job on the World Cup.”

A third added: “Sorry to hear that Steve. Glad you’re ok but crap circumstances (not that it’s ever good circumstances).”

Steve Crossman updated followers after his seizure (Credit: BBC)

Why this update carries extra weight

Steve has spoken openly before about living with epilepsy. During a 5 Live Breakfast segment in 2024, he said doctors diagnosed him in 2013 after his first “proper seizure” the year before.

In that earlier appearance, he said: “I often say to people, ‘epilepsy is not just seizures’. Seizures are the worst of epilepsy.”

He continued: “They’re awful, they’re embarrassing and they’re physically very dangerous. But the mental health impacts on people who have epilepsy, and the families of people who have epilepsy, is awful.”

The latest update came soon after he announced a London Marathon challenge for the Epilepsy Society.

The Sun reported that he is running in memory of his sister Jill. She died in 2021 after a seizure in her sleep.

In a post about the fundraiser, Steve wrote: “You’ll have to get used to these posts! We lost my amazing sister Jill to her epilepsy and I’m running the 2027 London Marathon for @epilepsysociety.”

He added: “I’m a sufferer myself of this dreadful disease, if you can spare a couple of quid it’d mean the world.”

On his fundraising page, he also wrote: “I have epilepsy and my sister Jill died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) in 2021.”

He continued: “She was one of the most resilient people I’ve ever known and if she could find the bravery to live amongst polar bears in Alaska during her amazing life then I think I should be able to plod my way round London!”

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Steve added: “Any donation you can give will help the Epilepsy Society to continue their incredible work and will spur me on throughout my training!”

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