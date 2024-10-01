Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern has issued an apology to tenants living in a property he owns in Leicester. It comes after they were left living with damp and mould for two years.

The TV star – who reportedly has a £4m property empire – is said to rent the property out for £775 per month.

However, the presenter is said to use an external company to manage the let. And, as a result, was unaware there was an issue at the property.

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern has come under fire from his tenants over their living conditions (Credit: Splash News)

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern blasted by his tenants

According to The Big Issue, the tenant living in the property went public with pictures of their home amid fears for their physical and mental health. The tenant, a key worker during the pandemic, said the situation had left them “bitter and alienated”. They’re also furious at the Catchphrase star.

“We worked our butts off as key workers during Covid. My housemate for the NHS, and I in a factory producing disposable plastic accessories for hospitals, pulling extra shifts. And for what? Virtue-signalling claps?

“Who tunes in to watch and support Stephen Mulhern while we’re paying him rent to live in squalor? It leaves me bitter and alienated,” said the tenant.

The pair first noticed a problem with damp and mould during an annual inspection with Stephen’s managing agent a couple of years ago. Pictures show the walls covered in damp and mould.

Measures were taken by the agents, the tenant said, but they only helped the situation briefly.

The star has stepped in to 'remedy' the situation immediately (Credit: Splash News)

Star ‘takes matters into his own hands’

The star maintains that it was only when The Big Issue contacted him that the matter was brought to his attention. As a result, he has taken the issue “into his own hands”. And the process to “remedy” the problem is already underway.

In a statement to ED!, Stephen’s rep said: “Stephen was absolutely mortified to learn about this situation and the awful experience the tenant has faced which is clearly unacceptable. Stephen had not been made aware of any of these issues as he relies entirely on an independent company who manage the property on his behalf.

“Having not been aware of the issues until now, Stephen has taken this matter into his own hands immediately. He has personally requested for a team of damp specialists to visit the property to make sure that the problems with the ventilation and mould are resolved as a matter of urgency.”

The statement then concluded: “We have contacted the tenant to express sincere apologies for the distress and frustration the management of this matter has caused. This falls way below the standards Stephen expects. He is doing everything possible to remedy this ASAP, and this process is already underway.”

