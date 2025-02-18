Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon introduces new ‘family’ members: ‘I love them so much’

Star of Sort Your Life Out Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash have welcomed three new ducks into their growing family at Pickle Cottage.

The wholesome couple, who tied the knot in 2022, share six children between them and recently revealed their household has expanded with three little new additions.

Joe and Stacey have a blended family of six children (Credit: YouTube)

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon welcomes new ‘family’ members

In her latest newsletter, TV star Stacey revealed that she welcomed more ducks into her family home in January.

“Last month we welcomed Dawn, Dolly and Dorris to Pickle Cottage,” she wrote. Stacey shared a photo of the feathered friends, two of which are white while the other is brown. In total, Stacey now owns five ducks.

“Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they’re honestly part of the family – I think they’re the ones who listen to me the most anyway,” she added.

“They’re all the same age as Dolly and Dorris, last season’s chicks!”

Stacey revealed the ducks have “already started laying eggs”, claiming: “It’s a bit earlier in the year than usual because it’s not been that cold.”

Confessing that she’s already started to think about having more animals, Stacey has asked about the possibility of having a dairy cow at Pickle Cottage. She joked: “Don’t tell Joe.”

Stacey’s new ducks

‘Theo was my first girl’

Stacey is a huge animal lover.

In an Instagram post shared in May 2024, Sort Your Life Out host Stacey paid tribute to her dog, Theo, who died and was buried at Pickle Cottage.

“Theo was my first girl,” she wrote while attaching photos of herself alongside her two daughters, Rose and Belle, posing by a blossom tree.

“The most incredible doggy. We named this tree Theo’s tree because it’s so beautiful & doesn’t flower for long enough like Theo. I got Theo when it was just me & the boys & she was my girl. My little soul mate for 11 years. I’m so glad she made it to Pickle Cottage and she sleeps here under the blossom tree,” Stacey continued.

“I feel like every time the bright pink leaves shower the tree it’s Theo letting us know shes ok. We miss you Theo, not a day goes by that I don’t think of you!”

Stacey is now paw-rent to pups Peanut and Teddy.

Sort Your Life Out airs on BBC One Tuesdays at 8pm.

