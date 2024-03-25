Joe Swash gushes over wife Stacey Solomon’s abs as she wows in swimsuits for In the Style collection

Stacey Solomon has launched a new range with In the Style, much to Joe Swash’s delight.

The presenter couldn’t help but gush over Stacey’s new swimwear line in a hilarious post on Instagram.

Joe acted as Stacey’s number one cheerleader as the Sort Your Life Out star gave a glimpse into the collection on social media. He provided fans with some fantastic commentary.

The star has launched a new swimwear collection (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon shows off In the Style swimwear

Stacey sported an black all-in-one in the video montage, to which Joe praised: “That’s nice, you look like a Bond girl.”

The star grinned before continuing to show off the outfits, with Joe complimenting her looks in the background.

He can be heard saying: “Oh yeah I like that one.” As Stacey switched from a dress to a green swimsuit, he praised: “Oh you look gorgeous in that.”

“That is very cute,” Joe chimed in as Stacey rocks a striped co-ord. Stacey continued trying on the swimming costumes, to Joe’s amazement who said: “You look fit in that.” He also gushed: “Your abs look good.”

Joe’s commentary didn’t end there, with the star hilariously quipping that he likes the “hole” in one of Stacey’s bikinis.

Stacey Solomon praises marriage with Joe Swash

Stacey acknowledged Joe’s compliments in the caption, where she detailed: “When your husband is your biggest cheerleader.

“He made sure he was home for the swimwear shoot didn’t he.”

When your husband is your biggest cheerleader.

She added: “So excited for Sunday guys! This collection is one of my biggest ones yet and it’s perfect for the Easter break and to take you into early summer!

“We’ve also brought back some of your favourite shapes from last year that I know you’re going to love! The range will be available in sizes 6-28.”

Stacey Solomon showed off her new outfits on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Fans praise Stacey Solomon’s new In the Style collection

Fans flocked to the comments to share their own thoughts on Stacey’s style and Joe’s compliments, with one stating: “Joe’s running commentary is the best.”

Another penned: “I like that hole! But he’s right the green bikini your abs do look fab! He’s so cute.”

A third added: “I actually love you two so much! He is giving My wife is INCREDIBLE and everyone should know it!”

