Simon Cowell admits he ‘looked like a weirdo’ after Botox as heartbreaking reason for quitting revealed

Simon Cowell has admitted cosmetic treatments once went too far, leaving him unable to recognise himself in an old photograph.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said his young son’s tearful reaction finally persuaded him to abandon dermal fillers.

Simon, who turns 67 today (October 7), has spoken frankly about his changing appearance, including Botox and a thread lift.

He said repeated filler treatments made his face look fuller, especially near his cheeks and eyes.

Simon revealed he has stopped having fillers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell stopped fillers after his son’s reaction

Simon previously said he looked “like a weirdo” and “something out of a horror film” after overdoing injectables.

He also recalled struggling to identify the person shown in an older picture of himself.

However, his child’s distress had the strongest impact. Simon revealed the youngster became frightened and broke down in tears.

That moment prompted the TV mogul to stop using fillers. He had them removed and later maintained none remained.

The decision marked a shift towards what Simon considered a more natural look.

Simon Cowell denies having a surgical facelift

Despite speculation about his appearance, Simon has denied undergoing a conventional surgical facelift.

Speaking previously to the Daily Mail, he addressed those claims directly.

“I have heard certain things about how I’ve had a facelift. I haven’t. I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that,” he said.

His treatment history has not been limited to injectables. In 2018, Simon disclosed that he had a Silhouette Soft Lift.

Often called a thread lift, the treatment places threads beneath the skin around the jawline and cheekbones.

He has also changed his smile with bright white dental veneers.

Simon denies having a facelift (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon’s weight loss also changed his appearance

Cosmetic treatments were not the only changes. Around 2019, Simon lost more than 20 pounds after changing his diet.

He adopted a health-conscious, largely plant-based approach. His cheeks and jawline consequently appeared slimmer.

A serious e-bike accident then shifted his focus again. Simon broke his back in the 2020 incident.

During his recovery, he prioritised physical rehabilitation, hydration and skincare, rather than returning to injectables.

Simon has attributed his changing looks to several factors over time. They include Botox, lasers, fillers and the thread lift.

His veneers, weight loss and eventual filler removal also contributed to his evolving appearance.

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