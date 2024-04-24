TV presenter and Hairy Bikers star Si King took to Instagram with a heartfelt post about his late friend Dave Myers.

As the Hairy Bikers, the duo presented numerous television shows, published multiple cookbooks, and even launched their own online weight loss programme.

Sadly, Dave Myers died in February following a battle with cancer. Only a few weeks on from Dave’s death, Si King shared a sweet message on the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram account.

He wrote: “Last night friends, family and industry celebrated Dave’s life on the stunning 3rd floor at @fortnums thanks to CEO Tom Athron and his brilliant team.

“We had a wonderful evening reminiscing about our dear friend and the room was filled with love as you’d expect – Dave would have loved it. Thank you to all that could make it. You made it very special.

“We will post some more fabulous photos tomorrow.”

Si King attends “celebration” of Dave Myers’ life

After sharing the message to his almost 400k followers, many of them took to the comments to share their own messages for the late TV presenter.

One wrote: “I just rewatched Hairy Bikers’ Asian Adventure. This time with mixed feelings. David was such a humorous man and the chemistry between Si and David is wonderful to watch. I love you both and thank you for the many great programmes you have created.”

“Sounds like a lovely evening. Dave will always be missed,” another fan commented. “Such a huge, larger-than-life character. I hope his family are drawing strength from the outpouring of love. Si it must be so tough for you too. Stay strong, my friend.”

“Si, what a special occasion that must have been,” a third reminisced. “Dave is such a huge miss to us all. Sending much love from Northumberland.”

“What a lovely tribute to Dave. Can’t wait to see more pics,” another fan added.

Dave Myers bike ride out

As the Hairy Bikers, Si and Dave became well-known for their unique TV show format – a combination of a cooking show and a travelogue.

Most shows featured the pair driving around on motorbikes as they explored different cultures, countries and cuisines.

So it was very fitting that late biker Dave was honoured in a bike ride out.

On April 7, 6,000 bikers took to the streets in a drive from Beverley in East Yorkshire to Whitby and then Scarborough. The route had been chosen as Dave and Si had driven a similar route together on an episode of one of their shows.

Si didn’t attend the bike ride himself, but he shared a heartfelt thank you on his Instagram to all participants. He wrote: “I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched.

“Love to you all, be safe.”

