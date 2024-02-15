Sheridan Smith diagnosed with ADHD as she admits ‘it makes a lot of sense’

British actor and singer Sheridan Smith opened up about her ADHD diagnosis for the first time in a new interview.

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. According to the NHS, it is “a condition that affects people’s behaviour”. People with ADHD can often appear “restless” and “may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.”

Sheridan says her diagnosis ‘makes a lot of sense’

In a new interview with British Vogue, West End star Sheridan revealed her diagnosis for the first time.

“Can I talk about my diagnosis?” she asked her publicist in the middle of the interview.

At the time of the interview, Sheridan said she was diagnosed with ADHD two weeks ago. She explained that finding out she has the disorder has started to “make a lot of sense” of things.

Sheridan said she noticed she was “overanalysing” things and her brain’s background noise.

Fans are ‘excited’ for Sheridan’s new West End gig

After impressing with her roles in Legally Blonde and Funny Girl, Sheridan is returning to the West End again in a matter of weeks.

Playing the role of Myrtle, Sheridan will star in the musical Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre, London from March 6.

Promoting the new gig all over her socials, fans are excited to see Sheridan slay her new role.

“Hope the rehearsals are going well. Looks amazing, another great production I will miss. Absolutely loved Castaways,” one user wrote.

“You go girl. Best of luck with the new show,” another person shared.

“Can’t wait!! Predicting a tremendous show,” a third remarked.

“So excited! @sheridansmithster. We are such fans of yours!!!” a fourth commented.

