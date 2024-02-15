Sheridan Smith had fans doing a double take after she shared the news that she’s gone brunette for a brand-new role.

Since shooting to fame back in 2000s, the 42-year-old has become a firm favourite with the nation. From roles in Gavin and Stacey and Cilla to even releasing two top 20 albums – Sheridan has kept busy over the years!

And for her latest role, she has had to undergo a major transformation – and her loyal legion of fans can’t get enough of it.

Sheridan is famous for her blonde locks (Credit: Splash News)

Sheridan Smith back on West End for new role

No stranger to a West End show, Sheridan will be back where she belongs next month in the new musical Opening Night. The show is based on the 1977 film of the same name and will launch at the Gielgud Theatre in London in March.

Its description reads: “Opening Night follows a theatre company’s preparations to stage a new play on Broadway. But drama ignites backstage when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everyone to deliver the performance of their lives.”

Sheridan will be playing Myrtle and on Tuesday (February 13) she gave fans a look at her character – including her brand-new hair.

Sheridan Smith ditches blonde locks

In a joint Instagram video shared by both Sheridan and the production’s account, the actress could be seen sitting in a hair salon. Getting ready to switch up her signature blonde locks, she told fans: “I’m in the hairdressers.

“This is the last time you are gonna see blonde hair for a long time. I’m about to transform. Ah, excited!” she proclaimed. The hairdresser then got to work on Sheridan’s hair, slapping on the dark dye before styling and curling it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opening Night: A New Musical (@openingnightmusical)

Sheridan Smith ‘looks so different’

The caption of the post read: “Watch our GLORIOUS leading lady [Sheridan] transform into Myrtle for #openingnightmusical.” And unsurprisingly, fans were left stunned at her new look. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Oh this really suits you!”

Someone else chimed in and penned: “Omg you look so different.” A third floored follower wrote: “And what a transformation. Hello gorgeous!” Another fan gushed: “Wow that really does suit you amazing.” A fifth also agreed: “Oh I’m obsessed. This really brings out your eyes. Stunning.”

Read more: Sheridan Smith ‘ready to give son Billy a sibling’ with new boyfriend Dave, pals claim

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.