Shane MacGowan’s widow shares star’s ‘final wish’ for ‘peace and love in the world’

Victoria Mary Clarke, the widow of Irish music legend Shane MacGowan, has shared his ‘final wish’.

Author and artist Victoria tweeted her late husband’s “last request” following a tabloid article claiming otherwise.

The MailOnline reported that The Pogues’ frontman – who died of pneumonia on Thursday November 30 – wanted “mourners at his funeral to enjoy a pint on him”.

Shane MacGowan funeral hearse carried his coffin, covered in the national flag of Ireland (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shane MacGowan wake claims

And so, the news outlet claimed, stars such as Johnny Depp, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, and Shane’s bandmates gathered to toast Shane – with €10,000 reportedly put behind the bar.

Around 250 people are said to have attended the ‘official’ wake in Shane’s “favourite pub” in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

It followed Shane’s Friday, December 8 funeral in the nearby St Mary’s of the Rosary Church.

However, Victoria appears to have rubbished the tabloid’s claims.

Victoria Mary Clarke followed Shane’s hearse in a car as mourners lined the streets to pay their respects (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Widow of Shane MacGowan reveals his ‘last request’

She posted earlier today (Thursday, December 14): “I just want to say that @ShaneMacGowan ⁩did NOT make a last request to leave 10k behind the bar.

His last request was for peace and love in the world.

“His last request was for peace and love in the world. Although we are certain that he would have approved of the beautiful funeral!”

Shane MacGowan pictured with Johnny Depp and wife Victoria Mary Clarke in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dozens of fans responded to Victoria – who wants Fairytale of New York to top the festive singles chart in her husband’s memory – with supportive messages.

“Such relationships inspire one to sing!” one tweeted to her.

“You married a legend, expect myths to spring up around him,” warned another.

And a third user posted: “I’ll raise a toast to him. Every time I hear his version of Dirty Old Town, soundtrack of my lifetime. Stay strong, and thank you, Shane.”

