Scott Mitchell gushes over Tanya Franks as he admits ‘there’s always going to be a place for Barbara in my heart’

Scott Mitchell has gushed over his new romance with Tanya Franks as he opened up about the loss of his late wife Barbara Windsor.

Scott and EastEnders actress Tanya struck up a romance last year. It came three years after Barbara’s death from Alzheimer’s in 2020.

Now, Scott has opened up the loss of Babs and also praised Tanya for being a “wonderful lady”.

Scott Mitchell on Tanya Franks romance

Speaking on Kaye Adams’ podcast, How To Be 60, Scott said: “I got into a new relationship last year. I’m very happy, she’s a wonderful lady who knew Barbara and is very understanding.

“It can’t be easy to be with someone who was the other half of Barbara Windsor, especially the fact that I still put myself out there and talk about her. So, it says to me the type of person that Tanya is, that she can deal with that. She’s very sure of herself as a person.”

He added: “Just because you’re not with someone for whatever reason, it doesn’t mean to say that you just switch off some valve of love. There’s always going to be a place for Barbara in my heart.

“I might turn the TV on and suddenly she’ll be there and it takes my breath away sometimes, because I’m not expecting it.”

He went on to say that he “started losing Barbara many years ago”.

Scott added: “I know [Barbara] wanted me to be happy, I know I deserve to be happy. It doesn’t take away anything that we shared. All of our lives go by very quickly and we can be held back by worrying what others might say. You’ve just got to live your life.”

Back in September last year, Scott admitted that Barbara and Tanya “are the polar opposites”.

He explained on This Morning: “It’s a very funny thing. I could not have picked two ladies who are more opposite, they are the polar opposites when it comes to talking about their personal life.”

Scott went on to call Tanya an “incredible lady” and said they met through running, which they still do together.

