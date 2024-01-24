Unless you’ve been asleep under a rock, you’ll have seen that Ryan Gosling has been nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Ken in the Barbie movie.

However, the film’s leading man isn’t exactly celebrating. And that’s because the film – made by women, starring mostly women about a plastic woman – hasn’t received that many nods for, you guessed it, women! Yes, really!

Margot Robbie has been snubbed in the Best Actress category. Plus Greta Gerwig has missed out on a Best Director nod. America Ferrera is up for Best Supporting Actress, though. Plus Barbie is in the running for Best Film (Margot co-produced it).

The film received eight nominations in total, including one for Adapted Screenplay for Greta and her husband Noah Baumbach. But Ryan’s not impressed.

Ryan Gosling is up for an Oscar for Barbie – but should he accept it? (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Gosling unimpressed with Oscars nod

The actor issued a statement overnight. In it, he pointed out that there is “no Ken without Barbie”.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

To say that I’m disappointed would be an understatement.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie. And there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

He then added: “To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Ryan concluded his statement: “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Margot Robbie played Barbie and co-produced the film – so where was her nod? (Credit: YouTube)

‘If I was Ryan, I’m not sure I could accept it’

But is he really that disappointed? I’m not so sure.

I think, if he was as cut up he says he is then he’d join the pretty short list of Oscar-nominated stars who’ve told the Academy to stick its nomination where the sun don’t shine. Three have even gone so far as to refuse to accept the actual award.

So it’s all very well putting it down on paper, but actions speak louder than words, Ryan. And I’m not the only one who feels that way. Twitter is suggesting a boycott of the ceremony. And one tweeter posted earlier today: “If I was Ryan I’m not sure I could accept it.”

He will, though.

At the end of the day, I reckon grasping that little golden statuette for the very first time will end up being more important to Ryan than sticking two fingers up at the patriarchy and standing strong with not only his Barbie pals, but women in cinema as a whole.

It’s a man’s world, and this whole debacle more than proves it.

Find out if Ryan Gosling wins Best Supporting Actor for Barbie when the Oscars take place on March 10.

