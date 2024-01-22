Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal announces engagement to James Stewart following ‘unromantic’ proposal due to ‘food poisoning’

Former Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal has announced she’s engaged to her TV presenter partner James Stewart.

However, the 34-year-old revealed the proposal wasn’t as romantic as you might expect as she was struck down with food poisoning.

Taking to Instagram, Ruby confirmed that James had popped the question three weeks ago during a trip to New York. Alongside a string of pictures and videos, she wrote: “POV: you’re prancing around New York unaware you’re about to be proposed to.

“Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent the vids because it’s taken me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole 3 minutes.”

Bake Off star Ruby explains ‘unromantic’ proposal

She continued: “I wish we had a romantic story to go alongside it but food poisoning managed to kick in right about 5 mins before he was about propose and I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk). So yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC.

“I love this life. (Time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding but all I’m thinking about is the CAKE am I right?!).”

In the post, a series of clips showed James showing off the ring while an oblivious Ruby went about her day. She’s seen brushing her teeth, sleeping on a plane and walking through Central Park.

Ruby added: “Let’s not talk about the horror show that is the second pic – no one looks cute sleeping on a plane okay?”

Pictures also show that Ruby received two rings. She explained: “This was me being cheeky and wanted stacking rings to go w the main ring so I have eternal choice on how to wear them. The fact he fell for it and actually did it? Keeper.”

Celeb pals send their well wishes

Her Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Bake Off star Rahul Mandal wrote: “Congratulations, what an amazing news. Waiting for this to happen for years. But the big question is ‘who is baking the cake?’ You have a lot of options, just saying.”

Candice Brown said: “Ahhhhhhhhh so many congratulations,” while Oti Mabuse added: “Congratulations.”

Amanda Holden also said: “Congratulations darling. Such good news.”

The pair have been dating for over three years. Ruby shot to fame as a finalist on Bake Off in 2018. Meanwhile, James started his career on CBBC and has hosted on Heart FM. He now hosts a BBC podcast.

