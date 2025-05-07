Ross Kemp faced criticism last night (March 6) following his behaviour on BBC ancestry series Who Do You Think You Are?.

The EastEnders hardman was on the show to trace his roots. He started with his maternal great-grandfather Arthur Chalmers, affectionately known as Pop, finding out he served in the Merchant Navy during two world wars.

Ross then turned his attention to his four-time great-grandfather on his father’s side. He joined the Royal Navy as a drummer boy when he was only 13 and served in the Napoleonic Wars.

Ross Kemp was joined by his mum Jean on Who Do You Think You Are? last night (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Ross Kemp discovers his roots

Ross also travelled to Casablanca to find out more about Pop, and spoke with his mum Jean on the show. The soap hardman also got emotional when learning that Pop had survived a shipwreck that killed almost 100 of his crewmates.

“It’s very odd. I make lots of documentaries about a lot of stuff but when it’s about you or your family it has a very different impact, it really does. Oh Pop, what a life he had,” said Ross, getting emotional.

“It’s such a complex feeling to think about somebody who I was told about all my life by my grandmother, and my mother, had been this kind of interesting, traveller and there are similarities that I’m drawing from understanding him that I see in myself,” he added.

Ross got emotional during the closing moments of the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Who Do You Think You Are? backlash

During the show, Ross – who is a documentary maker himself – was accused of speaking over the experts and his mum Jean.

“Bit rude to keep talking over the expert,” said one. “I imagine this was quite a frustrating discussion for both parties here.”

Seems Ross is more of an expert than the expert, judging by the way he talks over them.

Another commented: “I thought that too. He’s been interrupting everyone so far.” Meanwhile, a third said: “I know right, even his poor mum!”

“Seems Ross is more of an expert than the expert, judging by the way he talks over them,” another said.

‘Very moving watch’

Now everyone felt the same, though. Other viewers loved it, and branded it an emotional watch.

“Great show as always – mind blowing,” said one.

“Thought it was very moving,” said another. “Very interesting watch,” another said. “What a amazing Who Do You Think You Are?, Ross, brilliant story,” another added.

Who Do You Think You Are? is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

