Roman Kemp, 31, left Capital Breakfast today (March 28) and the emotional radio host thanked listeners for supporting him during his time on air.

Roman left the radio show after 10 years.

However, despite his successful radio career, Roman admitted that he is “terrified” of moving on.

Roman Kemp leaves Capital Breakfast

In emotional moments over the airwaves, Roman could be heard thanking his listeners and acknowledging his struggle with his mental health. He gushed: “I know that there is a lot of people listening right now, and I wanted to take the time to say thank you.

“I was more nervous about saying I was leaving than actually leaving this show.

“This show is run by so many people behind the scenes who try so hard to give you that bit of energy in the morning and to try and get you up and feeling good, but I think what I want to get across is just how much fun I’ve had on this station in the past 10 years.

“It has changed my life in so many ways and I have grown up in this place, and that’s because of all of you listening. You have been able to be there for me through things that I never imagined would even happen.

You have no idea how much you have helped me.

“I’ve had moments on this show where my whole life outside of work is completely down the pan. There were times where I didn’t want to be here any more.”

‘You have no idea how much you’ve helped me’

He continued: “There have been moments where my life outside of this room has been the worst thing ever. I know a great life, but in my head that’s how it felt.

“I knew that all I had in my life were these four hours in my day where I could come to work and in those four hours I knew that I was going to laugh and have fun and be surrounded by people that get me and those four hours and those people that I’m talking about include you – the listeners.

“You have no idea how much you have helped me.”

The star is leaving Capital breakfast (Credit: Capital Radio / Instagram / @capitalofficial)

Roman Kemp thanks fans after 10 years hosting Capital Breakfast

Roman continued: “I was terrified to take over this show and I’m terrified to leave it. But sometimes with these things, you just know when the right time to move on is and that time is now for me.

“You have helped me so much and you have always backed me and it’s been amazing. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, you have genuinely saved my life at certain times.”

Roman hosted his final show on Capital Breakfast earlier today. He announced his departure last month in a lengthy statement.

Roman Kemp announced he was leaving Capital radio last month

Roman said: “I’ve got a bit of an announcement, and it’s one that is really weird to say out loud. Really odd. If I’m totally honest I have no idea how I even start this.

“I’m just going to come out and say it. This is going to be my last kind of six weeks on capital which is a weird thing to say.

“The last eight and a half years of my life have been so incredible being part of this machine. It’s been the funniest, the saddest the most outright wild time being part of Capital and the Global family.

Roman hosted Capital breakfast for a decade (Credit: Cover Images)

“When you set out to do a job of this magnitude you never think that one day there will be a moment when you have to say goodbye. You never think that day will come.

“What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away.

“It will come and that goodbye will come in five to six weeks. It’s not a decision that has come overnight either, it’s massive, I’ve not found it easy at all.”

