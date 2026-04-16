Rochelle Humes admits ‘I need help’ as shock family admission sparks row with her mum

Rochelle Humes has opened up about a row she had with her mum over how she runs her household.

The This Morning star, 37, made the admission during a recent podcast appearance.

Marvin and Rochelle have three children together (Credit: Cover Images)

Rochelle Humes reveals she hires help to ‘hold the fort down’ at home

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Great Company, Rochelle revealed how she employs a woman to help around the house six days a week.

Rochelle and husband Marvin Humes have three children together – Alaia-Mai, 12, Valentina, eight, and Blake, five.

However, the star who shot to fame on S Club 7 Junior, before fronting The Saturdays, refused to call the woman a “nanny”.

Instead, she opted to suggest she was more of a housekeeper who helps out with household chores as well as picking up her three children from school.

‘We have help’

“I don’t want to sit on podcasts like this and act like I don’t have help – we have help! I have a woman who is with me Monday to Saturday morning, and she is incredible and helps to hold the fort down,” she said.

“When Marvin is at his radio show, and I am somewhere like here, she is there until I get back.”

The star then admitted that she feels as though she wouldn’t have a career if she didn’t bring in paid staff to help out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

Rochelle Humes reveals row with mum Roz

However, the star revealed that her mum, Roz Wiseman, was left furious at the thought of her daughter bringing in someone external to help.

She revealed that her mum thought bringing in hired help was for “rich people who didn’t bring up their own kids”.

“I was so nervous to tell my mum I was getting help. The first response from her was, ‘no one’s looking after my grandkids but me’. Also she was like, ‘Oh, so you are too good to do your washing up now are you?’,” Rochelle revealed.

“I was like, ‘No, I just need some help’. I was so scared to tell her because she really wasn’t happy, she was outraged,” she then said.

“She was like, ‘I don’t know who you two think you are’.”

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