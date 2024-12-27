Return to Paradise star Anna Samson on ‘cruel’ comments after being ‘harassed’ over her appearance

Return to Paradise star Anna Samson was thrust into the spotlight ahead of the much-anticipated spin-off series of Death in Paradise.

But with fame comes unwelcome scrutiny, and the actress has candidly spoken about the challenges she’s faced, including online harassment over her appearance.

Anna Samson directly addressed her trolls

Anna was born in the UK. However, she spent most of her childhood in Nigeria before relocating to Australia in her teenage years.

She pursued her passion for performing at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne.

Over the years, Anna built an impressive resume with roles in projects such as The Leftovers, Dead Lucky, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, and Stephen King’s Children of the Corn.

However, her breakout role came in 2021 when she joined Home and Away as Mia Anderson.

The announcement of her role on Home and Away was a milestone in Anna’s career. Sadly, it was quickly overshadowed by online trolls who targeted her appearance.

Refusing to stay silent, Anna addressed the issue head-on in a powerful Instagram post.

“The sad thing is, this is not surprising,” she wrote. “In 2021, people still feel they have the right to shame, comment on, and harass women about their appearance.”

Calling out the culture of online harassment, Anna continued: “This is not new. It’s part of a culture of cowardice. Cruelly commenting on our weight loss or gain, our faces, our choices, our voices. In 2021. As if we don’t have bigger things to be concerned with.”

In a direct message to the bullies, she stated: “You are guilty of contribution to a very problematic and dangerous culture.”

Return to Paradise filming ‘wasn’t that glamorous’

In Return to Paradise, Anna plays DI Mackenzie Clarke, a detective returning to her Australian hometown and ends up assisting the local police with an unsolved murder case.

Ahead of the premiere, she spoke on Morning Live about the physical and environmental challenges of shooting in Australia.

While the series is set in the picturesque Dolphin Cove, the reality of filming wasn’t always as peaceful.

“It’s not that glamorous,” the actress admitted. “Shooting is a lot of hard work, and I’m on set quite a lot in this show, so it’s a decent amount of hard slog.”

She also described the battle against coastal winds in New South Wales.

“It looks warmer and sunnier than it is. You know, it’s the magic of television,” she joked.

Return to Paradise aired its first season earlier this year and was quickly renewed for a second season.

