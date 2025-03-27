Ranvir Singh shares her ‘worries’ about toyboy boyfriend’s relationship with young son

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has candidly shared her “worries” about her boyfriend Louis Church’s relationship with her teen son.

The ITV presenter has been dating her boyfriend – 18 years her junior – since 2020. They met when she was competing on Strictly Come Dancing. Louis worked as the producer of the show.

Ranvir believes her toyboy boyfriend is her perfect match. But when it comes to her son Tushaan, she admitted she was scared to let her guard down.

Ranvir Singh approaches romantic relationships cautiously (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh’s ‘anxiety’ about boyfriend’s relationship with her son

Ranvir, 47, raised Tushaan as a single mum after separating from her former partner, Ranjeet Singh Dehal, 12 years ago.

While she isn’t too concerned about her relationship status, the TV presenter approaches romantic relationships with caution for her son’s sake.

Sharing her “worries” as a single parent trying to navigate a romantic relationship, Ranvir told OK!: “I think anybody who’s been in the position I’ve been in plays it very cautiously.”

She continued: “It really isn’t just about you and your feelings. We can throw caution to the wind for ourselves, but when we have children, our foot is always hovering over the brake pad because you think, hang on a minute, this isn’t just about me.”

Elaborating on her concerns about introducing a new man to her son, Ravir explained: “It’s not just about the relationship itself, but even thinking, have I got the time to introduce somebody? I don’t want to dilute my time with my son.”

ITV presenter shares a son with her former partner (Credit: Shutterstock)

Louis Church is a ‘positive force’ in Tushaan’s life

When it comes to Louis, Ranvir can trust him with her son. In fact, she thinks her beau is a positive influence in Tushaan’s life.

Talking about how she introduced Tushaan and Louis, Ravir told Daily Mail: “I think when you have a child, the bar is so much higher. You can take risks with your own life, but when you have a son, you have to be sure this is someone who’ll be a positive force in his life. And Louis is.”

Tushaan and Louis have been spending quality time together, and Ranvir couldn’t be happier for them.

Gushing about her beau, the presenter said: “He does all the football games with Tushaan. He does the fishing, all the things I couldn’t do.”

She added: “I think it’s a huge worry, the question of who your child’s male role models are.”

