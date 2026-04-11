Phil Spencer reveals ‘struggle’ with rarely-seen wife Fiona as they ‘adjust to empty nest syndrome’

Phil Spencer once opened up about his “struggle” with wife Fiona as they adjusted to “empty nest syndrome”.

The TV star, 56, is father to two sons, 21-year-old Jake, and 18-year-old Ben.

Phil spoke of “empty nest syndrome” (Credit: Cover Images)

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Phil Spencer on ‘struggle’ with wife Fiona

During an interview with The Telegraph back in February, Phil opened up about what he gets up to on a Saturday.

The star revealed that he’s “quite an early bird” and wakes up at 6am to let their German shorthair pointer pet pooch, Luna, out.

However, Phil then revealed that he doesn’t eat breakfast anymore, and hasn’t for four months, due to health reasons. He realised that he was on the “wrong side of 800 calories” after breakfast, something he figured his body “doesn’t need”.

“I do sometimes still cook the boys breakfast if they are at home. Jake and Ben are both at university, so the last few months have been adjusting to slightly empty nesting when they are not here,” he then admitted.

Phil married his wife, Fiona, in 2001 (Credit: ITV)

Phil Spencer’s relationship with his rarely-seen wife Fiona

Phil and his wife, Fiona, who is Australian, met in 1995.

They were on a “drunken night out” at London’s iconic Ministry of Sound nightclub.

“We met in the Ministry of Sound, which is not the place where you usually meet your one true love,” Phil told The Independent in 2018.

At first, Fiona wasn’t too keen to move from Australia to London. However, after six years of trying, Phil managed to convince her.

“Fiona is Australian and we married in 2001. Before that we were together for six years, which I spent persuading her to live in England,” he said.

After getting married, they went on to have their two sons, Jake and Ben.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Spencer MBE I TV Presenter | Property Expert (@philspencertv)

Fans shocked by Phil’s ‘doppleganger’ son

In 2023, Phil left fans stunned when he shared snaps of himself and Jake while filming New Zealand’s Best Homes in New Zealand.

The star shared pictures of himself and his son on Instagram, and fans were quick to point out their likeness.

“He’s your doppelganger!” one fan commented.

“He is the image of you, Phil,” another agreed. “Your son is your double,” a third added.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp leaves Phil Spencer shocked after she’s paid more than him on Location, Location, Location

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