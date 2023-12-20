Phil Spencer’s parents died in ‘most tragic circumstances’ coroner ‘ever heard’

The parents of Phil Spencer died in some of the “most tragic” circumstances a coroner had ever heard.

An inquest into the deaths of Richard, 89, and Anne, 82, yesterday (Tuesday, December 19) heard they were killed when their car overturned in a river.

The Location, Location, Location presenter’s father and mother were travelling in their Toyota on August 18 when it plummeted from a bridge near Lower Garrington Farm in Littlebourne, Kent.

Richard and Anne were submerged in around three feet of water when the car overturned.

Their deaths was ruled as an accident by Maidstone coroner Sarah Clarke. She said: “These circumstances are some of the most tragic I have ever heard.”

Anne and Richard had been chatting as they headed to lunch on a narrow private road on their land.

Anne was driving herself, her husband, and their full-time live-in carer when the vehicle “veered very slightly” to the side. It then tipped over the edge of a bridge.

The couple were rushed to hospital but could not be saved. Their carer was able to escape the car through a window before raising the alarm.

The inquest also heard Anne had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and Richard had dementia.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wade, of the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the accident was likely caused by “a lapse in concentration” by Anne.

He said: “The bridge requires a great deal of care to negotiate as it’s extremely narrow with limited visibility.

Mrs Spencer appears to have momentarily steered to the offside with tragic consequences.

“Despite Mrs Spencer being familiar with these roads, she appears to have momentarily steered to the offside with tragic consequences.

“There is no evidence of third party involvement, vehicle defects or external circumstances leading to this.”

Anne’s cause of death was given as aspiration pneumonitis, lack of oxygen, and near drowning. Richard died from aspiration pneumonitis due to near drowning.

Phil Spencer pays tribute to his parents

Following Anne and Richard’s funerals in September, Love It or List It host Phil paid tribute on Instagram: “We continue to give thanks for, and at times are even managing to be able to celebrate, the fact that Mum and Dad were able to live, to love and then to leave their beloved farm together.

“None of us get to choose how we depart this world – but as a family we know in our heart of hearts that to go side by side next to your partner of 60 years is a beautiful thing.

“It would 100% have been what they would have wished for, and so we accept it in its entirety, and we thank God for his presence and for his remarkable plan.”

