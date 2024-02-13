Peter Andre makes vow as wife Emily endures ‘toughest pregnancy’ yet

Singer Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily’s “toughest pregnancy” yet as she is expected to give birth in a couple of months.

At the beginning of this month, Peter appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed that Emily had “eight or nine weeks” left of her pregnancy. The couple has decided to not find out about the sex of the baby. “We are going to have a surprise this time,” he said.

Peter and Emily are expecting their third child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter praises ‘trooper’ during ‘toughest pregnancy’ yet

In his latest OK! column, Peter expressed how excited he was to have another child in the family.

He said: “We’re a matter of months away from welcoming our newest family member – how exciting!”

The Mysterious Girl chart-topper said that Emily had told him that this has “been her toughest pregnancy”. He added: “I can assure you all, I’ve been looking after her. She is a trooper though.

“No matter how tough it gets, she just gets on with things but, as always, I’ll be sure to look out for her.”

The Australian-born singer shares two children – Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price. Since re-marrying to Emily, he’s so far had another two children.

Peter and Emily want the sex of the baby to be a surprise (Credit: YouTube)

Emily takes on a ‘big-sister role’ with Junior and Princess

Now that Peters’s oldest children Junior and Princess are teenagers, Emily admitted in an interview with The Times that she plays more of a “big-sister role” instead of step-mum.

“They are lovely children and they’ve made my life easy, to be honest,” she explained. “It just sort of works, but I don’t think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf.”

