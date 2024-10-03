Peter Andre has fired back after some people called him out for performing his songs at the Conservative Party Conference.

The Conservative Party’s annual conference took place this week in Birmingham. And singer Pete took to the stage at the event, to perform his biggest hits.

However, some fans were too impressed with Pete’s latest career move and hit out at the TV star. And Pete himself soon fired back…

Peter Andre performs songs at the Tory conference

On Wednesday (October 2) Pete took to his Instagram to share a video of him performing at the Conservative Party Conference.

As part of the conference, the party, Ampled, is said to have been organised by TikTok and UK Music as a “celebration of music”.

According to reports, I’m A Celeb star Pete danced with a former cabinet minister and led a conga out. He also reportedly performed his biggest hits, like Mysterious Girl.

In the clip he shared to Instagram, Pete could be seen dancing on a table whilst singing Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).

Peter Andre fans ‘disappointed’

Pete captioned the post: “Had a great time performing for ‘Uk music and TikToks celebration of music’ in Birmingham last night. Thanks for having me.”

But people soon shared their thoughts in the comments section, with plenty not too fond of his decision to perform at the event.

One person said: “Singing at the Tory conference, thought you were better than that.”

Someone else added: “Disappointed.”

Peter Andre claps back

Meanwhile on X, a third chimed in and proclaimed: “Well this is disappointing. That’s my childhood ruined.”

However, Peter soon fired back at the criticism. One person commented on his Instagram: “Eurgh conservative.”

Peter then replied: “I’m not political. I just love performing and was booked by TikTok. But to be fair they know how to party.”

